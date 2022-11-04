InventHelp Inventor Develops New Line of Bandages, Braces & Limb Supports (OCM-1533)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new line of bandages, braces, and limb supports to better camouflage or blend in with the specific wearer," said an inventor, from Riverside, Calif., "so I invented MY SHADE. My aesthetic design would not bring attention to the wound, injury, or prosthetic."

The invention provides an improved design for bandages, braces, or limb supports. In doing so, it enables the user to better match the product to their natural skin tone. As a result, it would not garner a great deal of attention and it could help to reduce embarrassment. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population including African Americans, Asians, Latinos, whites, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

