Alfa Laval part of Sweden's COP27 business delegation

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At COP27, the annual UN Climate Change Conference, Alfa Laval will once again be part of the Swedish delegation and together with 25 other companies be joining the global effort to accelerate the transition towards net zero by 2050.

COP27 takes place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, between 6-18 November 2022. The Swedish delegation includes Alfa Laval together with 25 other companies, as well as representatives from the Swedish government, research institutes and expert organisations. One of Alfa Laval's roles at the conference will be to moderate and host discussions regarding energy efficiency, long duration energy storage and the Swedish industry's transition towards the use of fossil-free steel in products and processes. The programme will be live-streamed and recorded by several organisations including Business Sweden, McKinsey and We Don't Have Time.

"For me, summits are about action," says Anna Celsing, Chief Sustainability Officer, Alfa Laval. "We need to start executing and implementing – and we need to do it now. We have the technologies, and we are committed to being front runners, to take the lead in the race towards net zero. We encourage partnerships, as we believe that teaming up with other experts and technology providers will speed up the pace, and COP27 is an excellent opportunity to meet other companies that share our vision for a fair and just transition."

"To reach the Paris Agreement we must work across sectors to speed up the transition. It is a two-folded approach, implementing existing technologies and accelerating deployment and commercialisation of innovation towards net zero," says Madeleine Gilborne, Head of Clean Technologies and VP Energy Division, Alfa Laval. "We have technologies today that can contribute to reaching the Paris Agreement and we want to make these solutions visible to policy makers."

For the full Alfa Laval programme (incl. live streamed and recorded sessions), please visit: www.alfalaval.com/cop27

Did you know that… Alfa Laval has the target to be carbon neutral by 2030 and works actively to reduce its own carbon footprint across the value chain. In parallel the company introduces technologies that ensure customers' processes become as energy efficient as possible and enable the transition to clean energy sources.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

