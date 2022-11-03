STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Delivers Double-Digit 3Q 2022 Revenue Growth and Record Net New Business; Shares Roadmap for Stagwell Marketing Cloud
- 3Q GAAP revenue grew 42.3% and 16.8% on a Pro Forma basis; YTD Pro Forma growth of 22.8%
- 3Q Pro Forma organic net revenue growth of 11.3% and 16.7% YTD
- 3Q net income of $35.3M; 3Q EPS of $0.08 and adjusted EPS of $0.21 per share
- YTD net income of $93.4M; YTD EPS of $0.27 and adjusted EPS of $0.68 per share
- Adjusted EBITDA of $115.1M in 3Q representing a 20.7% margin on net revenue
- Reduced net debt by $125M with net leverage ratio of 2.7x
- Record net new business wins of $86M during the third quarter
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
THIRD QUARTER AND YTD HIGHLIGHTS:
- 3Q revenue of $663.8 million, an increase of 42.3% versus the prior year period; YTD revenue of $1,979.6 million, an increase of 130.9% versus the prior year period
- Pro Forma 3Q revenue growth of 16.8% versus the prior year period and 10.1% ex-Advocacy; Pro Forma YTD revenue growth of 22.8% versus the prior year period and 19.3% ex-Advocacy
- 3Q net revenue of $555.8 million, an increase of 35.8% versus the prior period; YTD net revenue of $1,638.7 million, an increase of 118.7% versus the prior year period
- Pro Forma 3Q net revenue growth of 11.6% versus the prior year period and 7.3% ex-Advocacy; Pro Forma YTD net revenue growth of 16.5% versus the prior year period and 14.4% ex-Advocacy
- Pro Forma 3Q organic net revenue growth of 11.3% versus the prior year period and 7.3% ex-Advocacy; Pro Forma YTD organic net revenue growth of 16.7% versus the prior year period and 14.7% ex-Advocacy
- 3Q net income of $35.3 million versus $7.9 million in the prior year period; YTD net income of $93.4 million versus $31.2 million in the prior year period
- 3Q net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $10.6 million versus net loss of $2.1 million in the prior year period; YTD net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $33.7 million versus $20.2 million in the prior year period
- 3Q adjusted EBITDA of $115.1 million, an increase of 31.5% versus the prior year period; YTD adjusted EBITDA of $327.8 million, an increase of 118.4% versus the prior year period
- Pro Forma 3Q adjusted EBITDA growth of 14.9% versus the prior period and 0.2% ex-Advocacy; Pro Forma YTD adjusted EBITDA growth of 19.4% versus the prior period and 12.9% ex-Advocacy
- 3Q Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20.7% of net revenue; YTD Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20.0% of net revenue
- Net New Business wins totaled $86 million in the quarter
"Stagwell delivered another strong quarter of double-digit revenue growth and record net new business. Our Pro Forma organic net revenue increased 11.3% and was once again ahead of legacy global marketing services groups and most major technology companies. High-growth digital services continue to lead our strong performance, increasing net revenue 21% year-over-year, including 17% organic growth. We won a record $86 million of net new business during the quarter as our agencies expanded client relationships and won new mandates based on digital, creative and strategic excellence. Innovation, which is the foundation of our Brand Performance Network and the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, is opening up opportunities that we believe will allow us to outgrow the market for the long-term," said Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stagwell. "Importantly, Stagwell continues to be fiscally disciplined, managing expenses and investments prudently to produce EBITDA margins of 20.7%. Stagwell generated strong free cash flow, reduced net debt by $125 million and returned capital to shareholders through stock buybacks."
Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "The Company reported strong third quarter results with GAAP revenue of $664 million, net revenue of $556 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $115 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 60 basis points year-over-year to 20.7% of net revenue as we continued our track record of cost diligence. We generated strong cash flow during the quarter allowing us to reduce net leverage to 2.7x."
Financial Outlook
2022 financial guidance is as follows:
- Pro Forma Organic Net Revenue growth of 16% – 20%, reflecting a more modest contribution from advocacy fundraising relative to the 2020 Presidential cycle due to a decline in closely contested races, persisting inflation, and hurricane impact in large markets.
- Re-iterating Pro Forma Organic Net Revenue growth ex-Advocacy of 13% – 17%
- Re-iterating Adjusted EBITDA of $450 million - $480 million
- Adjusted EPS of $0.86 – $0.94
- Re-iterating Pro Forma Free Cash Flow growth of approximately 30%
- Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.
* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2022 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.
Conference Call
Management will host a video webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The video webcast will be accessible at https://bit.ly/stgwq3earnings. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the conference call.
A recording of the conference call will be accessible one hour after the call and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.
Stagwell Inc.
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.
Basis of Presentation
The acquisition of MDC Partners (MDC) by Stagwell Marketing Group (SMG) was completed on August 2, 2021. The results of MDC are included within the Statements of Operations for the period beginning on the date of the acquisition through the end of the respective period presented and the results of SMG are included for the entirety of all periods presented.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:
Pro Forma Results: The Pro Forma amounts presented for each period were prepared by combining the historical standalone statements of operations for each of legacy MDC and SMG. The unaudited pro forma results are provided for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to represent what the actual consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition would have been had the combination actually occurred on the date indicated, nor do they purport to project the future consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition for any future period or as of any future date. The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA to net income under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K.
(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms that the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year.
(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.
(4) Adjusted EPS is defined as Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, per weighted average shares outstanding. Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.
(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments.
(6) Financial Guidance: The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.
Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.
SCHEDULE 1
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands)
Three Months
Ended September 30,
Nine Months
Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 663,791
$ 466,634
$ 1,979,607
$ 857,436
Operating Expenses
Cost of services
417,134
324,782
1,253,765
558,856
Office and general expenses
119,186
121,770
429,121
226,720
Depreciation and amortization
32,207
24,790
95,642
46,122
Impairment and other losses
25,211
14,926
28,034
14,926
593,738
486,268
1,806,562
846,624
Operating Income (Loss)
70,053
(19,634)
173,045
10,812
Other income (expenses):
Interest expense, net
(19,672)
(11,912)
(56,552)
(15,197)
Foreign exchange, net
(3,927)
(893)
(4,163)
(1,955)
Other, net
147
45,621
182
46,806
(23,452)
32,816
(60,533)
29,654
Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates
46,601
13,182
112,512
40,466
Income tax expense
11,540
5,183
20,150
9,205
Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates
35,061
7,999
92,362
31,261
Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates
213
(76)
1,053
(75)
Net income
35,274
7,923
93,415
31,186
Net income attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests
(24,665)
(9,994)
(59,668)
(10,987)
Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ 10,609
$ (2,071)
$ 33,747
$ 20,199
Income Per Common Share:
Basic
Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ 0.08
$ (0.06)
$ 0.27
$ (0.06)
Diluted
Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ 0.08
$ (0.06)
$ 0.27
$ (0.06)
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
125,384
76,106
124,710
76,106
Diluted
125,384
76,106
124,710
76,106
SCHEDULE 2
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE
(amounts in thousands)
Net Revenue - Components of Change
Change
Three Months
Foreign
Net
Organic
Total Change
Three Months
Organic
Total
Integrated Agencies Network
$ 299,964
$ (2,407)
$ 135
$ 15,590
$ 13,318
$ 313,282
5.2 %
4.4 %
Brand Performance Network
136,455
(3,426)
10,491
16,952
24,017
160,472
12.4 %
17.6 %
Communications Network
54,192
(298)
1,076
23,595
24,373
78,565
43.5 %
45.0 %
All Other
7,519
(63)
(4,061)
40
(4,084)
3,435
0.5 %
(54.3) %
$ 498,130
$ (6,194)
$ 7,641
$ 56,177
$ 57,624
$ 555,754
11.3 %
11.6 %
Net Revenue - Components of Change
Change
Nine Months
Foreign
Net
Organic
Total Change
Nine Months
Organic
Total
Integrated Agencies Network
$ 843,335
$ (6,125)
$ 663
$ 95,845
$ 90,383
$ 933,718
11.4 %
10.7 %
Brand Performance Network
386,732
(8,306)
24,974
84,428
101,096
487,828
21.8 %
26.1 %
Communications Network
154,051
(686)
1,751
52,821
53,886
207,937
34.3 %
35.0 %
All Other
23,004
(163)
(15,018)
1,401
(13,780)
9,224
6.1 %
(59.9) %
$ 1,407,122
$ (15,280)
$ 12,370
$ 234,495
$ 231,585
$ 1,638,707
16.7 %
16.5 %
Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 3
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Integrated
Brand
Communications
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net Revenue
$ 313,282
$ 160,472
$ 78,565
$ 3,435
$ —
$ 555,754
Billable costs
53,840
10,991
43,205
1
—
108,037
Revenue
367,122
171,463
121,770
3,436
—
663,791
Billable costs
53,840
10,991
43,205
1
—
108,037
Staff costs
194,057
102,925
44,197
2,750
7,835
351,764
Administrative costs
25,592
20,798
8,836
1,029
2,708
58,963
Unbillable and other costs, net
17,409
12,437
70
19
—
29,935
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
76,224
24,312
25,462
(363)
(10,543)
115,092
Stock-based compensation
5,308
2,923
671
7
3,349
12,258
Depreciation and amortization
18,316
8,205
2,654
1,206
1,826
32,207
Deferred acquisition consideration
841
1,444
(32,074)
—
—
(29,789)
Impairment and other losses
1,735
7,494
—
15,982
—
25,211
Other items, net (1)
1,186
1,166
313
—
2,487
5,152
Operating income (loss)
$ 48,838
$ 3,080
$ 53,898
$ (17,558)
$ (18,205)
$ 70,053
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.
Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 4
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Integrated
Brand
Communications
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net Revenue
$ 933,718
$ 487,828
$ 207,937
$ 9,224
$ —
$ 1,638,707
Billable costs
162,043
75,718
103,138
1
—
340,900
Revenue
1,095,761
563,546
311,075
9,225
—
1,979,607
Billable costs
162,043
75,718
103,138
1
—
340,900
Staff costs
583,299
301,233
125,834
7,950
23,554
1,041,870
Administrative costs
82,889
61,840
23,200
2,217
11,460
181,606
Unbillable and other costs, net
51,610
35,496
273
29
—
87,408
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
215,920
89,259
58,630
(972)
(35,014)
327,823
Stock-based compensation
15,044
9,152
1,077
15
8,122
33,410
Depreciation and amortization
55,206
25,044
7,718
2,457
5,217
95,642
Deferred acquisition consideration
5,697
7,349
(27,466)
—
—
(14,420)
Impairment and other losses
2,519
8,051
—
17,464
—
28,034
Other items, net (1)
2,701
3,676
429
22
5,284
12,112
Operating income (loss)
$ 134,753
$ 35,987
$ 76,872
$ (20,930)
$ (53,637)
$ 173,045
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.
Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 5
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Integrated
Brand
Communications
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net Revenue
$ 299,964
$ 136,455
$ 54,192
$ 7,519
$ —
$ 498,130
Billable costs
41,464
6,990
21,847
(7)
—
70,294
Revenue
341,428
143,445
76,039
7,512
—
568,424
Billable costs
41,464
6,990
21,847
(7)
—
70,294
Staff costs
176,981
86,992
35,134
5,043
9,200
313,350
Administrative costs
26,970
20,672
6,198
2,474
(402)
55,912
Unbillable and other costs, net
17,727
10,023
804
147
11
28,712
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
78,286
18,768
12,056
(145)
(8,809)
100,156
Stock-based compensation
32,693
2,644
15,446
15
3,184
53,982
Depreciation and amortization
14,937
8,083
2,174
492
1,556
27,242
Deferred acquisition consideration
3,422
—
136
—
—
3,558
Impairment and other losses
80
14,846
—
—
—
14,926
Other items, net (1)
1,372
858
(239)
—
20,896
22,887
Operating income (loss)
$ 25,782
$ (7,663)
$ (5,461)
$ (652)
$ (34,445)
$ (22,439)
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.
Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 6
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
(amounts in thousands)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Integrated
Brand
Communications
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net Revenue
$ 843,335
$ 386,732
$ 154,051
$ 23,004
$ —
$ 1,407,122
Billable costs
114,721
30,962
59,611
—
—
205,294
Revenue
958,056
417,694
213,662
23,004
—
1,612,416
Billable costs
114,721
30,962
59,611
—
—
205,294
Staff costs
510,382
253,969
101,323
15,389
26,021
907,084
Administrative costs
77,093
57,321
15,891
9,220
2,008
161,533
Unbillable and other costs, net
40,231
23,111
148
533
24
64,047
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
215,629
52,331
36,689
(2,138)
(28,053)
274,458
Stock-based compensation
36,147
2,739
15,688
15
4,368
58,957
Depreciation and amortization
29,266
22,961
5,587
2,013
4,927
64,754
Deferred acquisition consideration
26,839
102
(52)
—
—
26,889
Impairment and other losses
955
14,846
—
—
—
15,801
Other items, net (1)
5,429
4,222
78
—
30,011
39,740
Operating income (loss)
$ 116,993
$ 7,461
$ 15,388
$ (4,166)
$ (67,359)
$ 68,317
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.
Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (brands) between operating segments.
SCHEDULE 7
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Reported
Adjustments
Reported
Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ 10,609
$ 16,159
$ 26,768
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
125,384
125,384
125,384
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$ 0.08
$ 0.13
$ 0.21
Adjustments to Net Income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common shareholders
Pre-Tax
Tax
Net
Amortization
$ 23,814
$ (4,763)
$ 19,051
Impairment and other losses
25,211
(414)
24,797
Stock-based compensation
12,258
(2,452)
9,806
Deferred acquisition consideration
(29,789)
5,958
(23,831)
Other items, net (1)
5,152
(1,030)
4,122
Discrete tax items
—
2,680
2,680
$ 36,646
$ (21)
$ 36,625
Less: Net income attributable to Class C shareholders
(20,466)
Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ 16,159
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.
SCHEDULE 8
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)
(amounts in thousands)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Reported
Adjustments
Reported
Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ 33,747
$ 50,815
$ 84,562
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
124,710
124,710
124,710
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$ 0.27
$ 0.41
$ 0.68
Adjustments to Net Income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common shareholders
Pre-Tax
Tax
Net
Amortization
$ 70,541
$ (14,108)
$ 56,433
Impairment and other losses
28,034
(979)
27,055
Stock-based compensation
33,410
(6,682)
26,728
Deferred acquisition consideration
(14,420)
2,884
(11,536)
Other items, net (1)
12,112
(2,422)
9,690
Discrete tax items
—
6,805
6,805
$ 129,677
$ (14,502)
$ 115,175
Less: Net income attributable to Class C shareholders
(64,360)
Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders
$ 50,815
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.
SCHEDULE 9
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 165,251
$ 184,009
Accounts receivable, net
725,346
696,937
Expenditures billable to clients
57,873
63,065
Other current assets
71,249
61,830
Total Current Assets
1,019,719
1,005,841
Fixed assets, net
123,128
118,603
Right-of-use lease assets - operating leases
283,974
311,654
Goodwill
1,615,694
1,652,723
Other intangible assets, net
879,049
937,695
Other assets
47,784
29,064
Total Assets
$ 3,969,348
$ 4,055,580
LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 294,402
$ 271,769
Accrued media
188,344
237,794
Accruals and other liabilities
211,263
272,533
Advance billings
340,675
361,885
Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases
73,659
72,255
Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration
74,426
77,946
Total Current Liabilities
1,182,769
1,294,182
Long-term debt
1,329,134
1,191,601
Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration
85,163
144,423
Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases
308,162
342,730
Deferred tax liabilities, net
103,243
103,093
Other liabilities
70,167
57,147
Total Liabilities
3,078,638
3,133,176
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
65,817
43,364
Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees
Shareholders' Equity:
Common shares - Class A & B
135
118
Common shares - Class C
2
2
Paid-in capital
348,663
382,893
Retained earnings (loss)
6,573
(6,982)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(64,956)
(5,278)
Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity
290,417
370,753
Noncontrolling interests
534,476
508,287
Total Shareholders' Equity
824,893
879,040
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,969,348
$ 4,055,580
SCHEDULE 10
STAGWELL INC.
UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA
(amounts in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 93,415
$ 31,186
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
33,410
53,465
Depreciation and amortization
95,642
46,122
Impairment and other losses
28,034
14,926
Provision for bad debt expense
2,681
1,893
Deferred income taxes
(1,557)
2,710
Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration
(14,420)
9,456
Gain on sale of asset
—
(43,440)
Other
(8,716)
6,998
Changes in working capital:
Accounts receivable
(34,637)
(26,095)
Expenditures billable to clients
5,525
(9,230)
Other assets
4,100
(14,568)
Accounts payable
34,630
(37,435)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(138,947)
(26,668)
Advance billings
(23,017)
16,598
Deferred acquisition related payments
(10,776)
(5,772)
Net cash provided by operating activities
65,367
20,146
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(25,495)
(13,666)
Current period acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(37,461)
130,155
Proceeds from sale of business, net
—
37,232
Other
(1,328)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(64,284)
153,721
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility
(855,000)
(535,472)
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility
989,500
408,369
Shares acquired and cancelled
(14,970)
(820)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests and other
(38,486)
(19,245)
Payment of deferred consideration
(61,089)
—
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
(3,600)
—
Proceeds from issuance of the 5.625% Notes
—
1,100,000
Debt issuance costs
—
(15,365)
Distributions
—
(204,929)
Repurchase of 7.50% Senior Notes
—
(884,398)
Repurchase of Common Stock
(28,667)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(12,312)
(151,860)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(7,529)
1,025
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(18,758)
23,032
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
184,009
92,457
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 165,251
$ 115,489
