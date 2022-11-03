Raytheon Technologies collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate key business priorities through cloud adoption

Cloud-based approach optimizes business operations and delivers new forms of customer value

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies is deepening its collaboration with Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) to equip the aerospace and defense company's employees with cloud-based tools, technologies, and platforms to enhance collaboration, optimize operations and unlock intelligent insights that drive greater value for customers.

The effort includes co-development of capabilities, as well as Raytheon Technologies' use of existing or modified versions of popular Microsoft solutions such as Microsoft Teams. It is part of the company's strategy to optimize operations and give employees access to standardized digital tools globally.

"At Raytheon Technologies, our employees and customers are at the heart of everything we do," said Vince Campisi, Raytheon Technologies' chief digital officer and senior vice president for Enterprise Services. "Strategic partnerships such as this one act as an accelerant toward our goal of leveraging the power of digital transformation to support business growth, drive operational excellence, and equip our employees with the tools they need to be productive wherever they work."

Using the cloud to drive collaboration, efficiency and speed to market

Moving to Microsoft 365 has helped Raytheon Technologies reduce its landscape of mail and communication platforms by more than 90%, making it easier for employees to work effectively in a variety of settings including on-site and remote workplaces in 40 countries. The extensible capabilities of Microsoft 365 will help Raytheon Technologies address it's unique needs as a large, international company in a highly regulated industry.

The collaboration will support Raytheon Technologies' ongoing efforts to reduce the footprint of its data centers by 60%, resulting in faster speed-to-market for products, continuous automation for applications, and greater efficiency, data security and scalability overall.

Creating data-driven insights to deliver new forms of customer value

Raytheon Technologies is leveraging Microsoft Azure to enhance data-driven insights to deliver new forms of customer value through predictive analytics, helping customers stay ahead of potential challenges before they arise.

"The cloud is a huge enabler for Raytheon Technologies' strategy to drive innovation and growth combined with operational excellence," said Deb Cupp, president, Microsoft US. "We are excited to partner with them on the move to Azure and Microsoft 365 for seamless, secure collaboration; integrated data platform insights; data center consolidation; and faster time to market for products and services. Through our joint operating model, we remain committed to helping Raytheon execute their digital transformation."

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

