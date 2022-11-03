Paul Brian Jacob, DO becomes first in Oklahoma to achieve SRC's Master Surgeon in Joint Replacement and Robotic Joint Replacement Accreditations

Paul Brian Jacob, DO becomes first in Oklahoma to achieve SRC's Master Surgeon in Joint Replacement and Robotic Joint Replacement Accreditations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Paul Jacob recently became the first orthopedic surgeon to achieve accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as a Master Surgeon in Joint Replacement and Robotic Joint Replacement. This distinguished accreditation recognizes Dr. Jacob's commitment to providing the highest quality of care to patients undergoing joint replacement surgery.

Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute (PRNewswire)

Dr. Paul Jacob is SRC's first Master Surgeon in Joint Replacement & Robotic Joint Replacement Accreditations in OK

Status as an accredited Master Surgeon means that Dr. Jacob has met internationally recognized standards of excellence. Not all hospitals and surgeons seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous inspection process are granted accreditation.

"Accreditation in any professional field is important, and especially in the field of medicine. Pursuing SRC's master surgeon in joint replacement and master surgeon in robotic joint replacement, allowed my clinic and hospital team the chance to measure our quality initiatives to national standards," said Paul Jacob, DO, Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute. "I commit a significant amount of time and resources to investigating clinical research that will positively impact patient care and encourage patients and their families to be active participants in that care."

Health care facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to ensure the applicant meets SRC's proven standards and requirements. These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, an emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment. Inspectors educate staff in the accredited departments on best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.

"We're proud to recognize Dr. Paul Jacob for his commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients," said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. "This accreditation signals that this surgeon is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible."

About Dr. Jacob

Dr. Paul Jacob is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in hip and knee replacement surgery. Dr. Jacob uses cutting edge techniques, including minimally invasive, rapid recovery joint replacement, using robotic technology. For more information, visit www.drpauljacob.com .

About Surgical Review Corporation

Established in 2003, Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) is an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization dedicated to recognizing and refining surgical care. SRC accredits the top hospitals, surgeons and health professionals worldwide that meet our proven standards. Look for our seal, expect excellence. For more information, visit www.surgicalreview.org .

Contact Information

Elaine Justice, MSN, RN

405.419.5423

elaine@drpauljacob.com

Paul Brian Jacob, DO becomes first in Oklahoma to achieve SRC’s Master Surgeon in Joint Replacement and Robotic Joint Replacement Accreditations. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute