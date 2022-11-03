Freeway Insurance Partners with Trackhouse Racing, Daniel Suárez for 2023 NASCAR Season

Suárez to Celebrate with Fans, Unveil New Fleet Cars on November 5th at Phoenix Freeway Insurance Location

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance, the largest auto insurance and personal lines distribution company in the U.S., announced the expansion of its relationship with Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez for a third straight season.

(PRNewsfoto/Freeway Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Freeway Insurance and Trackhouse Racing first partnered in 2021 when Freeway Insurance was a primary sponsor during the racing organization's inaugural season. Freeway Insurance will sponsor seven events during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series as part of the continued partnership, as well as serve as the primary sponsor on Suárez's iconic No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at the following regular season races:

February 26, 2023 : Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, CA

March 12, 2023 : Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

March 26, 2023 : Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Austin, TX

June 4, 2023 : Worldwide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO

June 11, 2023 : Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

August 20, 2023 : Watkins Glen, NY

September 3, 2023 : Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

"The partnership between Trackhouse, Daniel Suárez and Freeway Insurance has been a perfect fit since the start, and it was a no-brainer to continue our relationship," said Cesar Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of Freeway Insurance. "Being able to team up with Daniel - one of the best drivers on the circuit - and have him as an ambassador for Freeway Insurance is an incredible honor, and we look forward to cheering on him and his team with NASCAR fans everywhere."

To celebrate the renewed partnership, Suárez will be meeting with fans and launching Freeway Insurance's #99 Replica racecars to their fleet ahead of championship weekend on November 5th. Fans are invited to come to the Freeway Insurance in Phoenix, Arizona to meet Suárez, get his autograph, take selfies with the car and receive prizes and commemorative die-cast cars, while supplies last.

"Freeway Insurance has been there for me just like it's been there for thousands of customers who rely on the brand for affordable insurance solutions, and I'm excited to continue our relationship," Suárez said. "I take great pride in having the Freeway Insurance name on our cars, and hope to make them and our NASCAR fans proud next year."

Suárez will meet fans and unveil the fleet cars from 4-5pm PT on Saturday, Nov. 5th at Freeway Insurance at 6750 W Olive Ave in Phoenix.

To learn more about Freeway Insurance, visit freewayinsurance.com .

About Freeway Insurance:

Freeway Insurance, Inc., established in 1987, is the leading personal lines insurance agency in the United States, and is an affiliate brand of Confie. As also one of the fastest-growing nationwide insurance distribution companies, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, a national insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 520 offices. Consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices as well as by visiting freewayinsurance.com or calling (800) 300-0227.

