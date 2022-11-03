Embed Changes the Game with STATS Data Platform Powered by AWS

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Embed, the ultimate cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, is launching the new technology insights data visualization dashboard, STATS, at the IAAPA Expo Orlando from November 15 to 18. Developed with and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), this solution helps family entertainment centers worldwide transform guest experiences using data.

In its commitment to technology innovation, Embed has been launching industry-firsts for more than 20 years to enable, empower, and ease the business of fun. For example, its Mobile Wallet virtual game card launched in 2019 remains the only non-banking, non-finance, and non-loyalty brand to sit in customers' Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

"We are on a continuous pursuit to develop tech solutions that will propel businesses to become the FECs of the future. In line with this goal, we worked with the world's most comprehensive and adopted cloud provider Amazon Web Services to leverage the power of cloud technology to create a software solution that will transform FECs' operations, revenue landscape, and consumer journey," says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed. "Research shows that staff who are assigned data analytics work spend 90% of the work week on nitty-gritty data-related tasks – and this does not include the analysis required to gain actual insights that drive business decisions. The STATS dashboard is our commitment to being part of the solution. Developing this highly automated data visualization dashboard with flexible widgets will help eliminate the counterproductive data work that operators struggle with."



This year, Embed is introducing its Tech of Transformation – a new line of innovative, integrated hardware and software solutions developed with technology industry leaders to transform the FEC industry. The key innovation is STATS, which makes business insights work harder for operators, providing data from venues, including a range of revenue data and a revenue forecasting widget, and that's just the start, which helps operators identify more successful games and forecast revenue to future-proof their business. This Software as a Service (SaaS) solution is a response to ever-growing challenges that traditional FEC operators face as the industry digitizes. With STATS, operators of all business sizes can best manage their business, improve staffing levels and scheduling, and reduce manpower waste.

The STATS insights platform leverages AWS to build user-friendly, customizable dashboards that visually present data, such as arcade game performance, guest activity, and revenue forecasting to make understanding the deep insights of an operation easy and engaging. This also helps FECs better understand guests' behavior and improve the guest experience. Built with AWS's global cloud infrastructure, this cloud-based solution offers accessibility, security, and low latency.

"A lot of businesses find data analysis daunting. Operators need data collated and analyzed instantly to make informed business decisions immediately. STATS was designed specifically to produce customizable, tailor-fit, real-time reports in a snackable, easy-to-access format according to specific business needs – minus the tech intimidation and data overload," shares Renee Welsh.

"Given that FECs come in single or multiple locations, we worked closely with both small-medium and large FEC customers to understand their needs and deliver the deep visualized data insights operators wanted from their Embed system. We combed through their data, and created sets that will suit the needs of any organization. Out of these efforts, demos, and trials came a dashboard so flexible and versatile that it doesn't matter what size of FEC is using it – everyone can benefit from STATS to maximize their business." shares Andy Welsh, CTO at Embed.

Embed's current data reports solution REPORTS, an analytics platform, allows operators to access 150 different analytics reports that provide insights into information like game popularity, game revenue, and game profit. "STATS is a step towards more in-depth, dynamic visualized data reporting. Our customers who use this rely on STATS REPORTS to address challenges with inventory management, loss prevention, and revenue management," explains Renee Welsh.

"As the traditional FEC industry model digitizes, venue operators can use cloud technology to extract and analyze insights to arrive at data-driven business decisions, and enhance customer outcomes, while focusing on growing their business. We are excited to work with Embed to help the family entertainment industry go digital with AWS. We look forward to continuing to support Embed on their innovation and growth ambitions," says Joel Garcia, ASEAN Head of Technology, Amazon Web Services.



View Amazon Web Services' official announcement here.

STATS

Savvy, Simple, and in a Snap

Get smart, near-real-time reports in a state-of-the-art viewer that you can access easily – data anytime, anywhere, across single or multiple business locations, attractions, and various consumer touchpoints.

Track and Yield

Find business strength in numbers. Track game and guest activities and get deep insights on:

Games performance and revenue

Guest activity, average dwell time, and spending habits

Manpower management

Inventory management

A Cloud for Your Judgment

Make data-driven business decisions stat! Keep reports handy and secure with this cloud-based solution, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) QuickSight.

Tactical Planning

With its intuitive analysis, use STATS for reports on operational planning and forecasting game revenue and sales based on retro data. Learn more about the business as it grows.

Stacks on Stacks

Increase profitability as STATS gives a free hand to customize a business dashboard with interactive widgets called STACKS. This way, data becomes bite-sized and easy-to-interpret to identify key revenue management areas with tangible ROI.

Additional Embed Innovations: eShop & Staff Merchandise

Joining STATS in Embed's Tech of Transformation roster are two new innovations that will ease operations:

eShop is an online shopping portal where Embed customers can conveniently purchase hardware, parts, and accessories anytime, anywhere in just a few clicks. The only one of its kind against competitors, this one-stop shop features 24/7 service to enable customers to customize and maximize their existing Embed solutions, as needed, with brackets, adapters, server parts, scanners, and even product kits and bundles.

As a response to an issue FECs are facing on missing staff passes and essentials, Embed is also introducing Staff Merchandise, a series of customizable wristbands, key fobs, and lanyards to match an FEC's theme - giving the manpower a makeover with a consistent look that stands out.

Visit booth #1331 of IAAPA Expo Orlando and catch free demos of these latest releases from the Embed Mavericks, along with the rest of the breakthrough innovations like the KIOSK+, the award-winning Mobile Wallet, the integrated cloud-based software solution TOOLKIT, the smartTOUCH arcade debit game card reader, and a full range of wearables and game cards from Embed's famous Bling Bar! Participants are also invited to daily Happy Hour sessions from 12 PM to 4 PM.

About Embed:

Embed is the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries. Designed to deliver a superior guest experience, the platform is a complete integrated cashless solution for business owners to maximize revenue and operational efficiency while reducing costs.

With Embed's platform, a business (single or multi-location) has real-time visibility and control across its entire operation: from guest party-planning and bookings via mobile to integrated point-of-sales, including bundles and upsell packages, a full range of games management, real-time prize inventory, game card kiosks, and more - all integrated and accessible via mobile.

With over 1,000 customers and more than 3,000 installations around the world, Embed is equipped and ready to empower Family Entertainment (FEC) businesses with direct sales, services and support anytime, anywhere.

