TRUFF'S NEW GOURMET SALT LAUNCHES ON OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2022

TRUFF Enters $7B Seasoning Category, Releases Gourmet Truffle Salt

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TRUFF, the truffle brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, is venturing into seasonings with the introduction of TRUFF Black Truffle Salt. The new product features a blend of fine and coarse sea salt finished with a purposeful amount of black truffles. The brand's gourmet salt enters the market as a part of TRUFF's Starter Pack gift set, launching on 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list , featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 1. This recognition marks the brand's fourth time on Oprah's coveted list.

TRUFF Logo (PRNewswire)

Truff Enters $7B Seasoning Category, Releases Gourmet Truffle Salt

"After the enthusiastic response to our Black Truffle Oil last year, we realized that there's a lot of demand for simple, high-quality products that put the truffle front and center," says TRUFF Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Nick Ajluni. "Our Black Truffle Salt offers customers an easy and versatile way to elevate the entire kitchen experience with just a pinch."

TRUFF's new Black Truffle Salt will be available in 5.3-ounce individual jars or in TRUFF's Starter Pack, a truffle-forward gift set. The Starter Pack is packaged in a gorgeous gold foil VIP box and features the brand's Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce, Black Truffle Oil and new Black Truffle Salt. These items will be available for purchase at TRUFF.com, on OprahDaily.com and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah.

With its distinctive flavor profile and pristine bottle, TRUFF has taken its line of pantry staples from a condiment to a conversation point. With multiple awards, celebrity chef co-signs, and the title for best-selling hot sauce on Amazon and Whole Foods Market, TRUFF ranks #1 on NeilsenIQ's Brand Score (a performance metric assessing brand value). Most recently, the brand announced a retail expansion of availability into over 15,000 doors including retailers like Costco, Publix, Target and more.

For more information, follow @Sauce on Instagram or visit TRUFF.com

PR Contact: Michelle Gabe

michelle@truff.com

304.952.1840

ABOUT TRUFF

TRUFF's lineup of luxury pantry staples is designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF recently expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like Pasta Sauce, Mayonnaise, Truffle Oil and most recently Truffle Salt. You can find TRUFF's variety of products in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait, and South Korea. TRUFF is made in Southern California and is gluten-free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.

TRUFF Starter Pack (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRUFF