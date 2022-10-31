Glia and Finastra to Accelerate Transition from Phone-First to Digital-First Customer Service for Financial Institutions

New app streamlines front-end digital transformation, improving customer experience through FusionFabric.cloud

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), has teamed up with Finastra , a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to help financial institutions to improve the digital customer experience. Via its FusionFabric.cloud platform and Fusion Digital Banking solution, Finastra will offer Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) capabilities as a new app .

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia) (PRNewswire)

"The powerful combination of Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) platform and seamless integration capabilities will help empower our network of community institutions to make the move from a phone-first to digital-first customer service strategy," said Narendra Mistry, Chief Product Officer, Universal Banking at Finastra. "In making this app available on our platform, financial institutions can tap into these innovative capabilities to improve customer experience and accelerate digital banking, with the benefit of building deeper customer relationships, reducing call times and increasing efficiencies."

With Glia, financial institutions can meet customers where they are and communicate through whichever method they prefer—including messaging, video banking and voice—and guide them using CoBrowsing . Glia's technology balances the use of AI for automating customer interactions with vital human touch. It provides continuity by keeping conversations in the digital domain, eliminating the need for customers to spend time providing context again via clunky phone experiences.

"Finastra has a strong reputation and impressive traction in financial services, helping community institutions evolve as technology and customer expectations quickly evolve," said Steve Kaish, SVP of alliances for Glia. "Together, we're helping Finastra's clients more easily adopt Digital Customer Service so they can consistently deliver five-star experiences. We're proud to partner with an industry leader like Finastra, providing the tools needed for its network of banks and credit unions to digitalize and enhance customer service."

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 300 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more, visit glia.com.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (retail, digital and corporate banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com .

Media Contact:

Maggie Wise

maggie@williammills.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glia