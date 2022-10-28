Youdao Launches New AI-led Smart Learning Pad X10

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China, today announced that it has officially launched Youdao Smart Learning Pad X10, its new intelligent learning tool. The product was strategically added to Youdao's growing portfolio of AI-driven educational tools, and was featured at its new product launch event held in Beijing on Thursday.

Powered by industry-leading AI technology, the Youdao Smart Learning Pad X10 showcases a unique AI-supported "Learning Dashboard." The distinctive feature tracks and presents users' performances in real time and provides users with various customized suggestions that focus on improving areas of comprehension weaknesses. With a single click, users can upload photos of homework assignments and test papers, or simply work on practice papers on the device, and the system can analyze the work, diagnose errors, and distinguish the users' level of mastery to generate suggestions based on a vast database of nearly 200 million questions from both exams and reference books. Following analysis, users can also choose to attend existing recorded lectures given by instructor teams from first-class universities such as Tsinghua University and Peking University and practice exercises. The X10 also features an upgraded series of popular learning applications, providing abundant language learning resources where different age groups' learning needs reside. It is now available for pre-sale on all major e-commerce platforms in China.

The latest iteration of Youdao Dictionary Pen was also introduced at the event. Youdao Dictionary Pen P5 comes fully equipped with a larger camera on the tip of the pen for easier text scanning. Other features include a broader vocabulary boasting nearly 20 million words, and a self-developed operating ecosystem that accommodates a variety of external learning applications.

Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao, said, "Our intelligent devices are intended to bring users products that exceed their expectations. As we continuously expand our portfolio, Youdao will remain committed to bringing top-quality products with more diverse functions and innovative designs, supported by cutting-edge AI technologies."

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

