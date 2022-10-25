V2X to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc., (NYSE: VVX), a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, will report its financial results for the Third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after market close. Senior management will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-506-6380, while international participants may dial 412-542-4198. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the V2X Investor Relations website at http://investors.vectrus.com.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on the V2X website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through November 22, 2022, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 10171765.

ABOUT V2X

V2X is a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, formed by the 2022 merger of Vectrus and Vertex to build on more than 120 combined years of successful mission support. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 14,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation, to operations, to sustainment, as they tackle the most complex challenges with agility, grit and dedication.

Contact Information

Mike Smith, CFA

michael.smith@vectrus.com

(719) 637-5773

