Watercrest Senior Living Group Ranks Amongst Top 100 Largest Senior Living Providers

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group celebrates recognition on the 2022 Argentum & Lument Report of Largest Senior Living Providers in the country. Currently ranked as number 88 in the nation, Watercrest Senior Living Group has risen 12 spots on the list, after a ranking of number 99 in the 2021 report.

Watercrest Senior Living Group celebrates recognition as one of the nation's top 100 largest senior living providers as reported in the 2022 Argentum & Lument Report. Watercrest improved their position by 11 spots in a year Argentum quoted as 'one of the most turbulent years in the senior living industry.' (PRNewswire)

Watercrest Senior Living Group recently celebrated their ten year anniversary as a senior living provider developing, owning and operating independent, assisted living and memory care communities throughout the Southeastern United States. Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, opened their first senior living community in 2015 and rapidly expanded to today's total of sixteen communities in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The 2022 Argentum & Lument Largest Providers Report gives data and information from one of the most turbulent years ever experienced in the senior living industry. The report highlights changes among providers, survey results, and upcoming provider growth. Watercrest Senior Living Group was reported as one of only 19 providers in the top 100 to improve their position by 10 or more positions this year. Watercrest achieved its position as one of the largest senior providers in the nation offering 1,669 senior living units with 1,018 employees in 15 communities encompassing independent, assisted living and memory care.

"Celebrating our fourth consecutive year as one of the nation's largest senior living providers reinforces Watercrest Senior Living Group's reputation as a best-in-class senior living operator," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We believe wholeheartedly that a company's real value is in its people. Together we foster a culture where our fellow associates are appreciated for their unique contributions. Inspiring a culture built on trust develops a foundation for compounding growth and success."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. Since 1990, Argentum has advocated for choice, independence, dignity, and quality of life for all older adults. Visit www.argentum.org.

