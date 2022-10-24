Rockville's First Privately Operated Residential Addiction Treatment Center to Open New Luxury Treatment Center

Eight-acre Montgomery County campus adds upscale facility for executives and professionals seeking treatment

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valley residential treatment center, a privately owned and operated treatment center is breaking ground on a new 6400+sq ft luxury treatment residence at 19120 Muncaster Road, Rockville, MD 20855. The Executive Program at The Valley will serve professionals that would otherwise have left the state to find the level of amenities and understanding of treatment needs. The new center sits on an additional 1.5 acres of land connected to the 8 acres currently home to The Valley treatment center. With the addition of the Executive Program, the campus will have a total of 28 beds. The Valley offers evidence-based inpatient treatment programs that integrates addiction treatment, substance use treatment, mental health treatment, and behavioral healthcare in a comprehensive, person-centered, therapeutic method. The new program will build on these methods in a new, separated home on the campus.

"Building a new home on The Valley's campus catering to executives and professionals who don't always have time to put their life on hold to seek treatment is the goal for this program" said James Peters, The Valley founder. "Individual, private or semi-private, five-star residential suites, a business center, fitness center and media room are amenities that allow professionals to thrive while receiving treatment. We saw the need for an elevated space in our community and acted swiftly to fill the void."

The new residential facility has enhanced treatment options like individualize attention, small group therapy sessions and opportunities for residents access to stay connected to work responsibilities in a private, secure setting. Residents will benefit from a home-like feel in a rural environment where patients are fully supported on their path to recovery. A forward approach to treating addiction, substance misuse, anxiety, depression, alcohol and prescription medication use disorder and other conditions is facilitated by qualified, experienced, and caring team of counselors, trauma therapists, nurses, clinical and medical professionals, case managers, and support staff. The program provides residents with a full day of clinical and therapeutic services with catered meals, fitness programs, yoga, acupuncture and recovery time. Therapy sessions focus on topics such as relapse prevention, life skills, self-care, trigger warnings and healthy communication.

For more information about the new residence at The Valley contact Brett Goldenberg, Executive Director at The Valley Treatment Center : 301-665-7940 or bgoldenberg@thevalleymd.com

The Valley is a residential rehabilitation center in Rockville nestled in a valley surrounded in a beautiful natural environment. The Valley accepts most forms of insurance including Tricare, Virginia Medicaid and offers flexible payment options. If you are in need of treatment or think you might need help, call 301-355-7455.

www.thevalleydmv.com

