InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory for Drivers to Knock on Wood (PTA-113)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a delivery driver and I wanted to create a convenient way to knock on wood if needed while driving," said an inventor, from Gresham, Ore., "so I invented the KNOCK - ON - WOOD. My design would offer a unique vehicle accessory for generating positive thoughts or luck."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a novelty product for a vehicle's dashboard. In doing so, it allows the driver to knock on wood if good luck is needed. As a result, it could provide added entertainment and peace of mind. The invention features a distinct design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers and superstitious individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp