Celebrity Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Launch Their Latest Fall Line in Collaboration with Home Furnishings Retailer Living Spaces

Inspired by vintage European and American design, the newest Nate + Jeremiah for Living Spaces line mixes timeless style with next level function.

LA MIRADA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based home furnishings retailer, Living Spaces, and stars of the HGTV show, "The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project", Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, announce the launch of their latest fall line. Stylish and functional, each piece in the Nate + Jeremiah for Living Spaces line evokes a sense of history and are designed to seamlessly layer in with a number of design aesthetics.

Living Spaces announces the official launch of the Nate + Jeremiah for Living Spaces fall 2022 line (PRNewswire)

"Season after season, Nate and Jeremiah deliver timeless, gorgeous collections, encompassing unique and purposeful pieces," says Living Spaces CEO Grover Geiselman. "In our fifth collaboration with the duo, the new pieces up the ante with a stunning blend of worldly and elegant influences. Their consistently sophisticated taste and extraordinary sculptural and textural elements elevate the style of any space."

The new, 42-piece line blends early American as well as European inspired influences. While the Gustav and Lyon collections feature clean lines layered with rough edges and a "hand-hewn" look and feel, nothing speaks to grace-meets-comfort quite like the Marion sectional.

Despite the line's upscale take on functional, everyday pieces (primarily designed for living room, dining room and bedroom), the collection comes in a range of accessible price points. And, as with past Nate + Jeremiah designs, function aligns seamlessly with form. Thoughtful features range from optional beneath-the-bed storage to USB ports and customizable fabrics. Created in neutral tones and emphasizing natural textures, these furnishings are designed to complement existing pieces, while artfully bringing a room to life.

"I've spent years helping people tell their story through the things they choose to live with, while creating, comfortable, functional spaces," explains Nate Berkus. "This latest collection leans into that collected, assembled-over-time look."

"The idea is to layer your space with stand-out pieces that enhance your style," adds Jeremiah Brent. "As you mix and match our collections, you'll transform a room and make a statement unique to you and your personal style."

The Nate + Jeremiah For Living Spaces collection is available at all Living Spaces stores, and online with free shipping nationwide at https://www.livingspaces.com/inspiration/celebrity-designer/nate-berkus-and-jeremiah-brent

About Living Spaces

Established in 2003 and headquartered in La Mirada, California, Living Spaces is the leading West Coast home furnishings retailer offering an unmatched selection of indoor and outdoor furniture, décor, lighting, art, and one-of-a-kind pieces at affordable price-points. Living Spaces designs and manufactures a wide assortment of exclusive products that are available online and in-store. For more information, please visit www.livingspaces.com

