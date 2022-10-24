AIA Revamps Conference on Architecture Tradeshow

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) is excited to share that it has assumed management of the AIA Conference on Architecture tradeshow from Informa. On October 21, 2022, AIA took over all operations of the conference, including exhibit and sponsorship sales.

American Institute of Architects (PRNewsfoto/American Institute of Architects) (PRNewswire)

The AIA Conference on Architecture is the largest and most important conference in the world for the architecture community. AIA is strengthening its strategic alignment of the 2023 conference to build on previous success and create a dynamic experience where AIA members and the AEC community can learn, connect, and get inspired to build a better world.

"We thank Informa for its management of the show the last 12 years and for supporting AIA's strategic vision of the conference, which starts with having complete control of our largest event of the year," said AIA CEO Lakisha Ann Woods, CAE. "This shift allows AIA to gather additional stakeholders from the built community together and continue to build an exceptional event experience for a broader segment of attendees and exhibitors."

The newly formed AIA Sales, Events and Exhibitions team will manage conference exhibit and sponsorship sales, conference strategy, planning and execution. The team's leadership has considerable experience managing some of the largest shows in the country.

For any questions, please contact Andrew Flank, AIA's Senior Vice President of Sales, Events, and exhibitions at andrewflank@aia.org or 202-441-6119.

About AIA

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing.

AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards.

Contact

Matt Tinder

(202) 626 7462

mtinder@aia.org

aia.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Institute of Architects