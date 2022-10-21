GE Healthcare and Accuray Collaborate to Expand Access, Advance the Practice of Precision Radiation Therapy

Collaboration places emphasis on personalized medicine; brings together key precision diagnostic and treatment delivery tools aimed at creating shorter, more comfortable and more effective treatments for patients

CHICAGO and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Healthcare and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that they have signed a global commercial collaboration agreement designed to provide solutions that make it possible for more healthcare teams around the world to tailor patients' care at every stage of their treatment journey. The two companies will make available a comprehensive offering that brings together GE Healthcare's precision diagnostic tools and Accuray Incorporated's innovative radiation therapy delivery capabilities to advance the practice of radiation therapy and help deliver personalized care to patients diagnosed with cancer.

The practice of radiation therapy requires high quality imaging to determine the size, shape and characteristics of tumors, and sophisticated delivery technology to help precisely target tumors, while differentiating and minimizing dose to healthy tissue. As advanced imaging continues to enable earlier diagnosis and identification of smaller lesions - the need for precision and accuracy of treatment will be of equal importance to enable clinicians to diagnose and treat earlier stage cancers with confidence. By bringing together GE Healthcare's imaging solutions and Accuray radiation therapy technologies, the collaboration seeks to improve diagnosis and treatment across the spectrum of cancer care. The collaboration will initially focus on addressing challenges in the treatment of lung and brain cancers – with an emphasis on early detection; functional diagnostics to better inform planning decisions; and targeted, precise treatment delivery. Additionally, GE Healthcare and Accuray Incorporated will seek to drive digitalization and interoperability as healthcare systems look to build cancer care pathway solutions and streamline workflows in radiation oncology.

"Personalized medicine demands precision in both diagnosis and delivery," said Jan Makela, President & CEO of Imaging for GE Healthcare. "As we continue to build out our oncology offerings to help enable more precise, connected and compassionate care, we are committed to helping cancer care providers gain the upper hand through our suite of diagnostic technologies that help improve detection, as well as clinical and operational efficiency. In the face of complex diagnoses, we work to make the first image count in order to help shorten the window from diagnosis to treatment. We're excited about the opportunity to work with Accuray and expand access to our advanced imaging tools as we aim to provide a pathway to earlier diagnosis and better treatment options."

"The radiation therapy community is redefining personalized medicine with advances in technology that improve the cancer care continuum, from diagnosis to survivorship. For Accuray, this involves a continuous focus on innovation of our treatment planning and delivery technologies to help ensure medical care teams can deliver the most precise radiation treatments possible in the shortest amount of time," said Suzanne Winter, President & CEO of Accuray. "In 2022 it is estimated that more than one million U.S. cancer patients will receive treatment with radiation therapy1*. This statistic underscores the importance of our collaboration with GE Healthcare, a global leader in healthcare committed to creating best-in-class oncology solutions, to elevate the visibility of our solutions and ultimately, make potentially life-saving radiation therapy treatments available to more people."

As two U.S. based companies with a broad global reach, GE Healthcare and Accuray are committed to solutions designed with standard interoperability and interfaces that will allow integration with any vendor's systems providing customers with increased flexibility and choice. The agreement allows each party to continue to cooperate with other technologies. The collaboration will expand the reach for both companies to providers that want access to precise, accurate, and innovative solutions from diagnosis to treatment.

About GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare is the $17.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 48,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

About Accuray:

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

1 This is a calculation based on information found on the American Cancer Society website: Estimated numbers of new cancer cases and deaths in 2022 (In 2022, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed, and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States). Many people with cancer need treatment with radiation therapy. In fact, more than half (about 60%) of people with cancer have radiation therapy.

