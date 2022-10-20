WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT AND ELUVIO ANNOUNCE THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING (EXTENDED EDITION) WEB3 MOVIE EXPERIENCE

WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT AND ELUVIO ANNOUNCE THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING (EXTENDED EDITION) WEB3 MOVIE EXPERIENCE

First Major Studio Film Being Released as a Multimedia NFT Enables Fans to Rediscover Middle-earth as a Living Movie Experience

Includes Full 4K UHD Feature Film and Special Features, Interactive Themed Navigation, Explorable Image Galleries, Discoverable Hidden AR Collectibles, and more!

Choose the Mystery Edition and acquire either The Shire, Rivendell or Mines of Moria

Own the Epic Edition and receive all three locations and other premiere features

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, in partnership with Content Blockchain pioneer Eluvio, announced today the launch of the WB Movieverse with the The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Version) Web3 Movie Experience, available for preview at https://web3.wb.com and opening for purchase on October 21.

LOTR FOTR MP Event (PRNewswire)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition) WEB3 Movie Experience

A ground-breaking first-of-its-kind Web3 entertainment offering from WBHE, The Lord of the Rings: The Followship of the Ring (Extended Edition) Web3 Movie Experience is a multimedia living NFT, an exciting new way for fans to engage with the film through 2 dynamic menu experience options –The Mystery Edition and The Epic Edition. Both allow owners to watch the extended version of the film in 4K UHD, access more than 8 hours of special features, view image galleries, discover hidden AR collectibles, and explore themed navigation menus based on iconic locations from the beloved film, as well as own and trade the experience in a community marketplace.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition) Web3 Movie Experience is the first in an anticipated series of Web3 movie offerings from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Notably, it is the first major studio film being released as a multimedia NFT.

The Mystery Edition includes a surprise interactive location-based navigation menu from one of three film locations (The Shire, Rivendell, Mines of Moria), location-specific key art, the extended edition of the film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, over 8 hours of special features, image galleries specific to the location assigned, and hidden AR collectibles.

The Epic Edition includes all three location-based navigation menus, along with all the features of the Mystery Edition. The Epic addition also includes additional image galleries not included with the Mystery Edition.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition) Web3 Movie Experience is powered by Eluvio, pioneers of the Content Blockchain and Web3 innovation throughout the media and entertainment industry. The Eluvio Content Blockchain provides a high-performance, simple-to-use, and cost-effective Web3 platform built for content. It enables Web3 native media experiences, allowing publishers and fans to directly enjoy and monetize shows, films, concerts, digital albums, digital collectibles, interactive and metaverse experiences, and more. Content creators, and their communities, benefit from a significantly more carbon-efficient alternative to traditional platforms for digital asset management, 4K streaming, ticketing, NFT minting, and trading of premium content. Notably, in this experience, the core digital assets along with derivative NFTs are all on the blockchain, not just the token (NFT) itself. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and fans enjoy blockchain-backed access control and content rights enforcement, scalable attestation of ownership, smart contracts that enable distributed royalties, and content experiences that can even evolve over time.

"Fans of The Lord of the Rings can now acquire, participate, and trade in an epic living media experience that will undoubtedly surprise and delight them," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "It's truly designed for a mass consumer audience, not just Web3 enthusiasts, which is why it should, and does, feel so remarkable and engaging. At the same time, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is setting a new bar for innovation in the distribution of home movies by demonstrating the potential of Web3 for consumer engagement, digital supply chain transformation, and new business opportunities."

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition) Digital Movie NFT will be available on October 21, exclusively at https://web3.wb.com. A limited quantity will be made available while supplies last and will be available for purchase by credit card or crypto currency. The Mystery Edition will be available for purchase for $30, and the Epic Edition will be available for purchase for $100.

To participate in this novel experience, fans create a secure, easy-to-use media wallet that acts as a digital vault and enables consumers to stream and purchase content via credit cards or crypto wallets.

Eluvio's Content Blockchain also provides a breakthrough in carbon-footprint efficiency in the ways it manages media and uses blockchain technology, and on-chain content ownership. Through a novel compositional and just-in-time protocol, the Eluvio Content Blockchain does not make digital file copies and significantly reduces the network storage and usage requirements as compared to traditional streaming and content distribution systems. It also uses an eco-friendly "proof-of-authority" consensus, which avoids the high energy consumption used in computational "proof-of-work" blockchains.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, WB Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

About Eluvio, Inc.

Eluvio (https://live.eluv.io) is the content blockchain for the creator economy. The Eluvio Content Fabric is a utility blockchain network for owner-controlled storage, distribution, and monetization of digital content at scale. It provides live and file-based content publishing, transcoding, packaging, sequencing, and dynamic and static distribution, and minting of derivative NFTs for all ranges of content experiences. Examples of companies and creators whose content blockchain initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment's Blockchain Creative Labs, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY Pictures, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, The Masked Singer, Dolly Parton, Black Eyed Peas, Rita Ora, independent filmmakers, and many others. Eluvio is led by Emmy Award-winning technologists, Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera, a pioneer in digital video transport technology, and a core team of innovators. Based in Berkeley, California, Eluvio has received numerous industry awards including the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association and recognized with 11 US patents.

Media Contacts:

For Warner Bros Home Entertainment:

Stuart Herriott – stuart.herriott@warnerbros.com

Michael Foell – Michael.foell@warnerbros.com

For Eluvio:

PR@Eluv.io or +1-865-896-9786

LOTR FOTR Rivendell Closeup Gallery (PRNewswire)

LOTR FOTR Wallet Details (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Warner Bros. Home Entertainment