Genvid Entertainment and Konami Digital Entertainment Announce SILENT HILL: Ascension - A Massively Interactive Live Event Launching in 2023

Community-Driven Story Invites Global Fans to Influence the Canon of SILENT HILL

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genvid Entertainment and Konami Digital Entertainment today announced SILENT HILL: Ascension, a massively interactive live event (MILE) launching next year. SILENT HILL: Ascension will immerse participants around the globe in the psychological horror at the heart of SILENT HILL in an unparalleled way – by putting an all-new SILENT HILL story and characters into the hands of the audience as the narrative unfolds, live on multiple platforms.

SILENT HILL: Ascension logo (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to unveil this new MILE experience that will take place in the SILENT HILL franchise, where fans can influence this new world and its inhabitants as a community," said Motoi Okamoto, Producer at Konami Digital Entertainment. "With SILENT HILL: Ascension, audience members can work together to impact the story at every turn. We're excited to give fans the chance to shape SILENT HILL canon."

"Genvid's MILE experience presents a wild, epic, and innovative new way to immerse yourself in the horrors of SILENT HILL," said J.J. Abrams, whose Bad Robot Games is directing the art and sound design. Anna Sweet, Bad Robot Games CEO, added, "SILENT HILL is one of the scariest horror franchises of all time, with an amazing fan base."

"SILENT HILL: Ascension is a new form of entertainment that blends community, live storytelling and interactivity into something that will be deeper and scarier when experienced together," said Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid. "We are thrilled to be working with the talented teams at Bad Robot Games, Behaviour Interactive and DJ2 Entertainment to bring SILENT HILL: Ascension to life."

Genvid – in conjunction with development partners Bad Robot Games, Behaviour Interactive, and DJ2 Entertainment – looks forward to revealing more details soon. Fans can stay up to date on details of SILENT HILL: Ascension by visiting Ascension.com and following Genvid on Facebook and Twitter.

About Genvid Entertainment

Genvid Entertainment, LLC is a subsidiary of Genvid Holdings, Inc. and the first publisher devoted to bringing massively interactive live events (MILEs) to market based on globally renowned brands. MILEs are a new category of massively interactive entertainment: authentic, immersive stories accessible on virtually any video streaming platform. With MILEs, global audiences can instantly influence beloved worlds and characters in ways big and small to help decide the outcome and shape canon. SILENT HILL: Ascension is the most recent MILE to be announced, launching in 2023.

SILENT HILL is a trademark of Konami Digital Entertainment Co. Ltd. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners, without intent to infringe.

Genvid Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Genvid Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genvid Entertainment