Datadog Announces PCI Compliance for Log Management and APM

The designation certifies that Datadog supports industry regulations for organizations who process and store payment and transaction data

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it has achieved PCI (Payment Card Industry) compliance for its Log Management and Application Performance Management (APM) products.

PCI compliance is a set of key security standards that businesses must adhere to when accepting, transmitting, processing and storing credit, debit, ATM or POS card data in order to secure and protect information provided by cardholders. Being PCI compliant helps businesses provide a more secure experience for end users and improve their brand reputation and loyalty and also helps the business avoid any fines or penalties associated with being non-compliant. By achieving PCI compliance, businesses can now fully leverage Datadog's Log Management and APM products in the parts of their applications requiring compliance to process and store payment and transaction data.

"Achieving PCI compliance enables us to work with more organizations and deliver increased value to them," said Emilio Escobar, CISO at Datadog. "We can now extend unified observability to customers in parts of their applications that handle credit card data. This will help them analyze their logs and get full visibility into all their applications."

PCI compliance further strengthens the privacy and security certifications of the Datadog platform, adding to existing certifications for CSA STAR, AICPA SOC, FedRAMP Moderate Impact authorization and ISO 27001.

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2022, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

