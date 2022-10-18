26.2 Miles of Support, Funding, and ALS Awareness in Chicago

TeamALS Raised Over $380,000 to Fight ALS at the Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 40,000 runners raced through city streets Sunday, October 9th for the 44th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. For the 175 runners making up TeamALS, the 26.2 miles were only part of the challenge. Together, the largest-ever TeamALS raised $382,122 and counting in support of individuals battling ALS.

These funds will support the fight against ALS through The ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter and their mission: to discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for, and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest. The team's initial goal was $250,000 but through the tremendous efforts of the team and their supporters, the goal was raised several times throughout training season.

For many of the runners, this mission is personal. Preparing for their race on Sunday morning, many runners added the names of loved ones they ran in honor or memory of to their jerseys. "It was exhilarating and grueling but totally worth it," wrote first-time marathoner, Nikki Monroe, who ran in memory of her aunt who battled ALS. "Thank you to the friends, family, and generous donors who helped support and encourage me during this."

"This was an incredible group and a year for the books," says Sarah Brandt, Director of Development at the Chapter. "It was a sincere honor meeting each runner. Their dedication to the cause was palpable and we're in awe of what they've accomplished – both personally and for those impacted by ALS." You can support a TeamALS runner or learn more about the Run to Defeat ALS program at runtodefeatals.org. Registration for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon opens on October 18th. Interested runners, please contact sarah@alsachicago.org today.

About ALS:

ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a devastating, fatal neuromuscular disease. Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with ALS, and every 90 minutes someone loses their fight with ALS. Funds raised through the Walk to Defeat ALS directly support services provided in the area, including funding of the ALS Multidisciplinary Clinics, home visits, an equipment lending program and more.

About the ALS Association:

The ALS Association is the only national not-for-profit health organization dedicated solely to the fight against ALS on every front. The Association leads the way in research, patient and community services, public education, and advocacy — giving help and hope to those facing the disease.

