InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Catch/Bait Container (DLL-3840)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new catch bucket that allows catches to remain alive, active and healthy while you continue to fish," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented DENCA'S LIVE BUCKET. My design would also allow an angler to deposit his catches without pulling the container out of the water."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved catch container for fishermen. In doing so, it allows the user to keep catches and bait alive and healthy in water. It also eliminates the need to use an aerator bucket/catch container and it offers a convenient alternative to using a conventional stringer. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

