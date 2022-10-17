Giant Food and Kellogg Company Partner to Donate Food and Money to the Maryland Food Bank and Volunteer to Help Hungry Marylanders

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Giant Food is teaming up with Kellogg's Company to support Marylanders in need. Giant Food will deliver a truck full of delicious cereals from Kellogg's to the Maryland Food Bank in Baltimore, and both companies are donating $10,000 each to the food bank, for a total of $20,000. Representatives from both companies will then volunteer to sort and pack food for distribution through MFB's statewide network of community partners.





The donation of food and funds are being made as part of Giant Food's 'Lend a Hand for Hunger' program and their commitment to eliminate hunger and change children's lives, as well as Kellogg's Better Days Promise, its global environment, social and governance (ESG) strategy to advance sustainable and equitable access to food and create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.



When: Wednesday, October 19 at 9:30 a.m. (Press Conference Begins)



Who:



Joseph Urban – Vice President of Supply Chain Operations, Giant Food and Maryland Food Bank Board Member

Carmen Del Guercio – President & CEO, Maryland Food Bank

Colleen Callahan – Customer Team Lead, Kellogg Company

Giant Food and Kellogg team members



Where: 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd, Baltimore, MD 21227

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 86 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 92 full-service PNC Banks and 27 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 161 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Maryland Food Bank

The Maryland Food Bank (MFB) is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization dedicated to feeding people, strengthening communities, and ending hunger for more Marylanders. From March 2020 through the end of FY22, the food bank's statewide food assistance network distributed the equivalent of 100 million meals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. MFB will continue to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable communities while collaborating with partners to provide resources beyond food and address root causes of hunger so that more Marylanders can become financially stable and thrive. To learn more about the Maryland Food Bank, visit www.mdfoodbank.org.

