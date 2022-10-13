Webinar: Michael Coates and Adrian Ludwig Join Cider Security CEO to Discuss The Big AppSec Shift of 2023

The webinar will feature key industry players' insights into the next evolution of application security and the ramifications for businesses globally

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cider Security , the industry's first AppSec Operating System, will be welcoming world-renowned security experts Michael Coates , CEO and CISO at CoinList, and prior CISO of Twitter and Mozilla, as well as Adrian Ludwig , Chief Trust Officer at Atlassian, to an open webinar to discuss The Big AppSec Shift of 2023 . Joining the discussion will be the CEO and Co-Founder of Cider Security, Guy Flechter. The webinar will be taking place on October 20, 2022, at 12 PM CST.

The webinar will explore how the AppSec landscape has continued to evolve with the rapid pace of software development, leading to new attack vectors. Flechter, Coates, and Ludwig will explore how attackers target the production environment through the weakest links of your software delivery & supply chain, sharing their industry knowledge and insight as top AppSec experts.

Among the topics to be discussed are:

Challenges and opportunities that CI/CD has created for security.

The best ways to reduce friction between security and DevOps?

Methods to implement security measures that don't slow down engineering teams.

Dev or Sec? Should DevSecOps be part of security or engineering groups?

For participants looking to pose questions for the panel to discuss, there will be an interactive Q&A session throughout the webinar. Registration and additional information can be found here: link

About Cider Security

Cider Security is a first-of-its-kind AppSec Operating System that provides Security and Engineering teams a single, consistent method to orchestrate and implement end-to-end CI/CD security through a single, unified platform. The company takes a holistic approach to the security of the engineering processes and systems, from code to deployment. It establishes a comprehensive Technical DNA of the engineering environment, giving Security teams the transparency and visibility needed to optimize AppSec and achieve full resilience. Founded in late 2020 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Guy Flechter and Daniel Krivelevich, Cider Security's mission is to solve the most commonly encountered challenges CISOs and security engineers face today.

For more information, visit www.cidersecurity.io/

