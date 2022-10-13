SKINPEN® PRECISION RECOGNIZED AS "BEST IN INDUSTRY" IN THE 2022 AESTHETIC GUIDE AWARDS

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a division of Crown Laboratories and the global leader in microneedling technology, is proud to share that SkinPen Precision was named "Best in Industry – Nonsurgical Innovation" in the Aesthetic Awards. Presented by The Aesthetic Guide, the Aesthetic Awards shine a spotlight on product manufacturers and practice management companies that are shaping the future of aesthetic medicine.

Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories) (PRNewswire)

SkinPen is the first FDA-cleared microneedling device on the market, with over two million treatments performed worldwide. It is the device of choice for aesthetic practices, as it stimulates the body's natural wound healing process which triggers the immune system to remodel the scar tissue. In SkinPen's clinical trials, 90% of patients reported an improvement in the appearance of their acne scars at the end of six months and would recommend this procedure to friends and family.

"We're thrilled to receive this honor from the esteemed group of professionals at The Aesthetic Guide," says Michael McKenna, General Manager & Executive Vice President of Crown Aesthetics. "We strive to offer best-in-class medical technologies like SkinPen Precision, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device on the market, and to have those efforts recognized by our peers and colleagues is a testament to Crown Aesthetics' dedication to efficacy and safety."

SkinPen is backed by 90+ validation studies to ensure quality, safety, and performance. The U.S.A. engineered and manufactured device has set the standard in the microneedling industry with an unyielding pursuit to deliver therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes. For more information, please visit https://skinpen.com/.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) systems ProGen PRP™ Advantage and Eclipse PRP®, VOTESSE™, a hair health system; and the post-microneedling protocol Skinfuse®– act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 41 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.