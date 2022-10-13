Reinventing health care: The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health® is helping deliver cost-effective, accessible and easy health care

We are bringing together the Aetna Whole HealthSM network with CVS Health® services to deliver unique health care to select counties in the metro Atlanta market

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health® is a new plan offering that will deliver CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) and Aetna® capabilities to the metro Atlanta market to help members access care when and where they need it – and at a lower cost than a traditional plan.

Logo provided by Aetna CVS Health (PRNewswire)

The plan pairs the Aetna Whole HealthSM – Emory Healthcare Network & Northside Hospital System network with access to expanded services at CVS Pharmacy®*. Members can access quality in-network providers and convenient pharmacy services in their community, including CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® locations, plus other in-network pharmacy and walk-in clinic* locations in the metro Atlanta area.

With a convenient and connected member experience, mid-sized businesses (101-300 employees) can see up to 15% targeted savings** by pairing the Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health® with the Aetna Whole Health network.

"The blend of CVS Health® and Aetna® supports our metro Atlanta members on their health care journey through a new, innovative health care model that is more connected, convenient and affordable," said Cindy Follmer, President, Georgia and Gulf States Market, Aetna®. "This plan brings together our medical, pharmacy and retail capabilities, allowing members to get the care they need, where and when they need it."

To illustrate better-coordinated care with the Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health®:

A member can book an appointment at a MinuteClinic® location for both their acute care needs and diagnosis and management of chronic conditions, such as diabetes. Information from the MinuteClinic visit can then be sent to the member's primary care provider with the member's consent.

Members' prescriptions can have 90-day refills, and they can set their preferences to have CVS Pharmacy® deliver their medicine directly to their door for free***.

The plan provides greater choice for members. In addition to CVS Pharmacy®, the Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health® includes the ability to choose other in-network retail pharmacies.*

"By providing a variety of access points, including traditional primary care physician, digital, virtual and local resources like MinuteClinic® through the integration of Aetna® and CVS Health®, members have more choices to help impact their health outcomes by receiving health care how, where and when they want it," said Dr. Sandra Levy, Senior Director, Clinical Solutions, Georgia and Gulf States Market, Aetna®.

Additional CVS Health® services include:

$0 copays for clinic services at MinuteClinic locations****. All other in-network walk-in clinics will bill at the primary care physician (PCP) copay.

Access to Aetna Managed Pharmacy Network and Pharmacist Panels, Aetna Specialty Pharmacy® network, including CVS Specialty® pharmacy, and participating home infusion service providers, including Coram® home infusion services.*

This offering is available in select metro Atlanta counties: Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale.

*For a complete list of other participating pharmacies and providers, visit Aetna.com and use our provider search tool.

** Actual results may vary based on plan design, group size and existing customers. Comparison is to Aetna® broad network plans.

***Most prescriptions and select health care-related general merchandise items eligible with qualifying health plans. The delivery period does not include Sundays or United States Postal Service holidays. Order cut-off times apply. Delivery fees may apply at other pharmacies. Service is available at participating locations only. Delivery is not available to every address. Coupons and promotions may not be available with delivery orders. Other restrictions may apply. Ask the pharmacy staff for details.

**** Includes select MinuteClinic services. Not all MinuteClinic services are covered. Please consult benefits documents to confirm which services are included. Members enrolled in qualified high-deductible health plans must meet their deductible before receiving covered nonpreventive MinuteClinic services at no cost-share. However, such services are covered at negotiated contract rates. This benefit is not available in all states and on indemnity plans. Access to MinuteClinic may vary by geography. Appointments are based on availability and not guaranteed. Online scheduling is recommended. MinuteClinic Virtual Care™ visits are available under this benefit.

Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health® are HMO-based plans in Georgia offered and/or underwritten by Aetna Health Inc. (Georgia). CVS Health® is a separate legal entity from Aetna Health Inc. (Georgia) and is not responsible for its financial condition or contractual obligations.

Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by one or more of the Aetna group of companies, including Aetna Life Insurance Company and its affiliates (Aetna). Aetna®, CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic, LLC (which either operates or provides certain management support services to MinuteClinic-branded walk-in clinics) are part of the CVS Health® family of companies. The CVS Health group of companies provides certain products and services to health plans offered, underwritten and/or administered by Aetna.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 34 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media contact

Jeff Swallow

401-601-4116

jeffrey.swallow@cvshealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CVS Health