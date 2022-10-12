NexCore Group promotes commercial real estate & finance executive

Nathan Golik will lead development, sourcing & acquisitions as new executive vice president real estate development

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate finance, with a specialization in health care, and more than $300 million in projects completed to date, Nathan Golik has recently been promoted to executive vice president real estate development at NexCore Group, a national health care real estate (HRE) developer.

In this new role, Golik will be responsible for developing and sourcing opportunities for NexCore's medical office, life sciences, science and tech, and senior housing platforms as well as seeking acquisition opportunities to accelerate growth for the Denver -based business. Recent projects have included two regional cancer centers, a new on-campus medical office building for Renown Health and three projects for Northwest Healthcare in Tucson, Ariz.

Golik joined NexCore in 2016 as the managing director for business development and was most recently the senior vice president business development. Throughout his career, he has been responsible for the development and financing of acute-care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, micro-hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, cancer treatment centers and medical office buildings throughout the nation.

"Nathan has proven himself to be a critical team member at NexCore Group," Todd Varney, NexCore chief development officer and managing partner said. "This promotion recognizes his innovative approach to financial solutions, the depth of his relationships within the industry and his multidimensional skill set."

Golik has a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in finance from Baylor University in Waco, Texas. He is a member of The Salesmanship Club of Dallas, serves as a reading buddy at the Momentous Institute and is a committee member on the masterplan committee for The Covenant School.

For more information about the growing team at NexCore, visit NexCoreGroup.com.

About NexCore Group LLC

NexCore Group is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing healthcare facilities including medical office buildings, wellness facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, single and multi-specialty physician buildings, life sciences facilities, seniors housing communities and transitional rehabilitation centers. NexCore partners with top healthcare systems, hospitals, physician groups, and assisted living, memory care and post-acute care operators, and reputable institutional and high net worth investors to develop, acquire and own high quality assets that serve their communities through significant job creation and the provision of quality healthcare services. NexCore is unique in the healthcare development field, specifically with a regard to a singular focus on project strategy and planning. Since 2004, the NexCore team has completed $4.7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 14.3 million square feet of healthcare properties across the country and currently manages over $2.9 billion of healthcare facilities spanning 6.8 million square feet. The company has been recognized repeatedly as one of the Top Healthcare Real Estate Developers in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare and HREI. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Md.; Charlotte N.C.; Dallas; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Orlando, Fla.; Phoenix; and Seattle.

