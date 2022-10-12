Hollister Secure Start℠ Services has a Measurable Impact

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollister Incorporated, a global medical device company, announces the publication of a patient support program study through the Journal of Wound Ostomy & Continence Nursing (JWOCN). The study, titled A Cross-Sectional Survey Reporting on the Value of Patient-Centered Ostomy Programs: A Smooth Transition After Ostomy Surgery, focuses on connecting support service interactions to better results in areas of stoma barrier leakage, proper fit, and skin health1.

In 2004, Hollister created Secure Start℠ services, the first transition service of its kind to support people with an ostomy throughout the continuum of care. Our commitment to our customers has remained constant since inception of the service over 18 years ago; to make life more rewarding and dignified for people who use our products and services. Secure Start services continues to show how our post-surgical ostomy support programs help patients increase their knowledge and reduce unplanned care visits.

The cross-sectional survey of nearly 300 U.S. adults within six-months of ostomy surgery revealed some interesting results. Patients enrolled in Secure Start services – and who engage with the program at least twice – reported a higher level of understanding regarding education, skin care, pouching system and accessory use and supplier assistance1.

"Stoma construction is challenging, and less-than-ideal stomas are creating many downstream management problems for people with ostomies. The ability to have a resource to provide initial education or reinforcement of education has helped prevent readmissions," said Laurie McNichol, MSN, RN, CNS, GNP, CWOCN, CWON-AP, FAAN, WOC Nurse, Cone Health, Greensboro, North Carolina. "This program puts repeatable, predictable ostomy pouching wear times and healthy skin above all else, no matter what products (or from what manufacturer) the patient is using. The fact that this knowledge is shared, and suggestions are evidence based and aligned with WOC nursing guidance is invaluable to patient recovery and maintenance."

Hollister Secure Start services provides a lifetime of personalized support and condition specific education to people who use our products and services and to help them adjust to the physical and lifestyle changes they're navigating.

"As we continue to strive to help support better patient outcomes, we wanted to learn more about the ongoing experience of those who have enrolled in Secure Start services," said Jayme Schuler, Hollister Incorporated Director of Secure Start services. "This study reflects the support of our Consumer Service Advisors, who serve as product experts, that are dedicated to helping patients with the tools and resources they need throughout their journey to get back to living their life, their way."

Hollister Incorporated is an independent, employee-owned company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company develops and manufactures products for ostomy care, continence care and critical care, and also develops educational support materials for patients and healthcare professionals. Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, it has manufacturing and distribution centers on three continents and sells in nearly 80 countries. Hollister is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Firm of John Dickinson Schneider Inc. (JDS Inc.), a 100-year-old company. Hollister is guided by the shared Mission of JDS Inc., to make life more rewarding and dignified for people who use its products and services. www.Hollister.com.

McNichol, Laurie; Markiewicz, Anna; Goldstine, Jimena; Nichols, Thom R.. A Cross-Sectional Survey Reporting on the Value of Patient-Centered Ostomy Programs: A Smooth Transition After Ostomy Surgery. Journal of Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing: September/ October 2022 - Volume 49 - Issue 5 - p 449-454, Compared to one interaction with Secure Start services – N= 195-297, P=.001 to P=.014

