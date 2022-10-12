Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company opens "Legends Locker Room" for fantasy football fans

Pro Football Hall of Fame Running Back and Dallas Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith introduces new premium service for fantasy football

Legends Locker Room is available now on the HOFL app

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football today shares details of the premium subscription service called, "Legends Locker Room" for the Hall of Fantasy League ("HOFL") and for use by millions of fantasy football fans around the country. Hall of Famer, legendary running back and HOFL Season 2 Commissioner Emmitt Smith introduces Legends Locker Room in this video.

"Legends Locker Room" can help make a fantasy football GM become a legend in all of their leagues by unlocking exclusive insights and advanced statistics, including custom rankings, depth charts, insider player news, injury updates, season projections, weekly projections, and more. Legends Locker Room subscribers get continuous updates throughout the NFL season all within the HOFL app, which they can download today on iOS and Android.

Legends Locker Room is available to participants already in the HOFL season-long Legendary Lineups and to new fans who haven't yet tried out HOFL and want to get in on the action of its free week-to-week Blood Sweat & Tiers DFS-style contest and weekly $1,500 payouts. Subscribers can access the premium subscription via the HOFL app and leverage advanced data and insights for HOFL's contests–and in any other fantasy football league they play in–for $14.99.

"Fantasy sports consumers know that having access to in-depth and reliable player stats and data is key to their ongoing DFS decision making process throughout the entire season. Legends Locker Room's data is available directly within both of our HOFL contests for easy access," said Rob Borm, HOFRECO executive vice president of gaming.

Anyone 21 years or older in the U.S. is eligible to participate in HOFL Season 2, which is free to play. Registration for the HOFL season long Legendary Lineups contest is closed, but fans can still play in the Blood Sweat & Tiers weekly format throughout the HOFL season. More information on league rules and terms and conditions can be found at www.theHOFL.com.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Hall of Fantasy League

Hall of Fantasy League (HOFL) is the only national fantasy football league with zero barriers to entry that has disrupted the way fantasy sports are played. The HOFL combines both the season-long and week-to-week components of fantasy, allowing participants to be part of a team community while also empowering them to make their own decisions. The league features 12 national franchises – all of which are managed by professional fantasy football experts – and participants pledge their allegiance to one of them when they register, giving them exclusive access to the insights and advice of that team's manager that they can leverage in their own gameplay. The objective for participants is twofold: 1) select the franchise they feel is best equipped to be crowned champion at season's end based on the skills and experience of the manager or personal rooting interests; and 2) pick players based on eight tiers who they believe will be each week's highest performers to try to accumulate the most points after 16 weeks. For more information, please visit www.theHOFL.com.

