Newforma Named one of Construction Executive's Top Construction Technology Firms™ for 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma, provider of Project Information Management (PIM) software for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners (AECO) worldwide, has been named to the Construction Executive list of Top Construction Technology Firms™ for 2022.

The annual list, curated by Construction Executive experts, highlights innovative construction technology solutions that help businesses improve productivity, enhance safety, increase profitability, and streamline operations.

"Newforma has been a leader in technology solutions for the effective management of project data since 2004," said Brock Philp, CEO of Newforma. "As the digitization of the construction industry accelerates, the amount of information that design, engineering and construction teams deal with will continue to increase rapidly. Construction Executive's insightful list reflects the urgency of Newforma's mission to help project teams meet the key challenge of effective and successful project information management."

The 2022 Top Construction Technology Firms™ list is available online at https://constructionexec.com/pages/2022-top-technology-firms and also appears in a special print issue of Construction Executive, the official national publication of Associated Builders and Contractors. Newforma's Project Center and ConstructEx™ are included on this year's list. The Top Construction Technology Firms™ issue also includes valuable insights from technology leaders in ERP, project management, scheduling, estimating, accounting, BIM, document management, CRM, asset tracking, fleet management, jobsite cameras, drones and more and offers exclusive spotlights on up-and-coming tech players disrupting the industry.

About Newforma

Newforma's industry-leading Project Information Management (PIM) software streamlines communication, manages files and simplifies construction administration for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners. Our software will reduce the amount of time spent on administrative tasks, streamline project workflows and power real-time collaboration for project teams. Newforma software has more than 122,000 users in more than 1,200 firms. For more information, visit www.newforma.com.

