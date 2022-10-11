New York Instant Pot Lawsuit Filed by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Johnson // Becker, PLLC) (PRNewswire)

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint against manufacturer Instant Brands, on behalf of Feruze Edun, a resident of Ozone Park, New York, alleging that Mr. Edun was burned during the normal use of his Instant Pot.

The pressure cooker explosion occurred when Mr. Edun's Instant Pot lid opened while the contents were under pressure, an outcome that disproves Instant Pot's claim that its lid will "automatically lock to prevent opening the cooker" while it is pressurized. Mr. Edun purchased his Instant Pot from Amazon.com, where the brand consistently ranks as the bestselling pressure cooker on the market. The Complaint alleges Instant Pot was "placed into the stream of commerce in a defective and unreasonably dangerous condition for consumers." Johnson//Becker has represented more than 80 people injured by an exploding Instant Pot pressure cooker.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

Questions about an Instant Pot pressure cooker Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker lawyer today for a free case review.

If you or a loved one has been injured by a defective Instant Pot, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are filing new Instant Pot pressure cooker lawsuits across the country, and you may be entitled to financial compensation for your defective pressure cooker injuries.

We offer a free case evaluation. To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/instant-pot-pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC