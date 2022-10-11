Harts Services announces immersive plumbing apprenticeship program

Harts Academy, the Tacoma plumbing service provider's new in-house training program, combines classroom learning with hands-on experience

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Tacoma-based plumbing company founded in 2013, introduces Harts Academy, an innovative in-house apprenticeship program that prepares motivated trainees for a rewarding, high-paying career in one of America's essential industries.

"The average age of a plumber is 56," said Rich Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "Like all the skilled trades professions, plumbing is experiencing a chronic labor shortage. Everybody has ideas about how to address that shortage. Harts Academy is our solution. Ultimately, it's our responsibility to recruit and develop the next generation of plumbers who will lead the industry into the future."

The Harts Academy program includes eight weeks of comprehensive classroom education and immersive hands-on experience in the Harts Academy plumbing platform. Classroom sessions are followed by two to three years of supervised field training with licensed plumbers. Harts Academy also provides preparation assistance for the plumber licensing exam.

"Since we started this company, we've wanted to launch an intensive training program like Harts Academy," said Dan Hartsough, co-owner of Harts Services. "It allows us to help aspiring plumbing professionals build the proper foundation for a lasting career. The unique combination of classroom and on-the-job education ensures Harts Academy students have a safe environment to develop the full range of skills needed to deliver extraordinary plumbing services to homeowners."

Harts Academy apprentices support plumbing leads in the warehouse and on jobsites while actively learning core skills. A valid driver's license and clean driving record are required. Apprentices must be able to lift up to 50 pounds and are expected to work in crawlspaces, operate machinery, climb ladders and stairs, and other physical work in the warehouse and on jobsites.

Harts Services' experienced, knowledgeable technicians and support staff provide top-quality workmanship and environmentally friendly methods on a comprehensive range of solutions, including kitchen and bathroom plumbing, septic tanks, water heaters, water filtration, sewer and drain clearing, sump pumps, partial and whole home re-pipes, and more.

For more information about Harts Services, please call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

Harts Services is currently accepting applications for its next Harts Academy class. For more information or to apply, visit https://hartsservices.com/academy-apprentice-program/.

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers residential plumbing solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

