Global Sources show opens today in Hong Kong

Physical and virtual shows run in parallel to serve high sourcing demand

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sources Hong Kong Show kicked off today at AsiaWorld-Expo. The four-day event features almost 1,000 exhibitors from Asia, bringing more than 20,000 cutting-edge and high-quality electronics and lifestyle and fashion products. As one of the largest professional sourcing events held in Asia in three years, the physical and virtual shows are expected to attract more than 100,000 buyers from around the world.

The show hosts a wide range of hot products representing major market trends such as consumption upgrades, technology and quality, the pet product market, environmental protection, and sustainable development. By offering a large collection of in-demand electronics and lifestyle products, the show is creating new opportunities for buyers and suppliers to grow their businesses. The Consumer Electronics show focuses on A/V equipment, computer products and peripherals, and general electronics for consumer use; the Mobile Electronics show features mobile devices and accessories, and mobile A/V products; the Smart Home show features smart living products, appliances and security products; the Lifestyle and Fashion show brings together fashion and accessories, outdoor sports and leisure products, personal care products, home products and décor, tableware, kitchenware, and pet products.

Global Sources show opened today in Hong Kong (PRNewswire)

Combining physical and virtual shows to maximize sourcing efficiency online and offline

In response to buyers' sourcing demand. which is rebounding rapidly as the pandemic becomes normalized, the physical event has returned with a new concurrent Virtual Show, powered by cutting-edge digital technologies, to provide overseas buyers who cannot personally attend the show with direct access to the latest products onsite. By visiting different product channels on the Virtual Show website, overseas buyers can watch the live streaming of the show, browse onsite products and have real-time conversations or exchange business cards with exhibitors. From October 11 to November 30, buyers can find the live streaming video clips on the Virtual Show page, accessible from GlobalSources.com and the Global Sources app, and discover quality suppliers in the Popular Exhibitors section. Live streaming footage will also be available on Global Sources' channels on Facebook and YouTube, to reach a wider range of buyers.

A demo Virtual Show page (PRNewswire)

In addition, the show has brought back the acclaimed Show Ambassador Service pioneered by Global Sources last year. Show ambassadors proficient in Mandarin, English and Cantonese have been arranged for suppliers who are unable to attend the show in person to help them showcase their latest products, demonstrate their business strength and convey selling points. The service is designed to help suppliers capture quality sales opportunities and increase their chance to close successful deals onsite.

Featured areas draw buyer crowds

This year's show introduces a series of special zones. A dedicated area showcasing physical products from Jiangsu exhibitors is one of the major stops for onsite buyers, where they can take a close look at the physical products, find more extensive, in-demand selections on the TV screen, and scan the QR code of the products they are interested in to find suppliers' profiles and send inquiries.

The Korea and Ningbo pavilions also drew a steady visitor flow as an extensive range of selected designs demonstrated their industry strength and innovation capability.

Attentive show services to facilitate successful deals

The show was well-attended on the first day, exceeding the expectations of many buyers and suppliers. "For our sourcing show this year in Hong Kong, we have fully upgraded our show services to meet the surging sourcing demand worldwide," said Global Sources CEO Hu Wei. "We are pleased to see buyers' enthusiasm for visiting and sourcing at our physical show, which is a positive sign that will boost confidence in the trade show industry. It also encourages Global Sources to expand our trade show footprints in key manufacturing and sourcing hubs around the world and facilitate global trade by continuing to offer reliable trade platforms."

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The Company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, and magazines. Global Sources pioneered the world's first cross-border B2B E-commerce web site GlobalSources.com in 1995. The Company has over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

About AsiaWorld-Expo

To warmly welcome all visitors with a renewed experience, AsiaWorld-Expo has upgraded its facilities with an investment of HK$600 million. This mammoth project spans more than 70,000 sqm, covering hardware upgrades, technology and network advancements, and smart solutions for sanitisation. From hybrid meeting facilities to WiFi-6 and 5G networks, washroom refurbishment, CLeanTech Tunnel and Air Handling Unit installation and escalators with built-in UV light, just to name a few, this will assure exhibitors and visitors alike a safe and comfortable environment and a seamless communication experience.

