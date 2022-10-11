Giveaway Offers Aspiring Photographers a Once-in-a-Lifetime Portfolio Building Opportunity

The Believe in What You're Building Photo Trip Giveaway Includes Tools and Mentorship to Help Photographers Advance Their Careers.

BELLEVUE, Wash, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help photographers build their portfolios, Identity Digital ™, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, creative agency CP Collectives , and leading photography magazine PetaPixel , have teamed up to present the 'Believe in What You're Building Photo Trip Giveaway.' Through November 18, 2022, photographers can enter to win the grand prize of the portfolio-building trip of a lifetime while getting expert guidance. Photographers who already have a .photography domain name can gain ten bonus entries for more chances to win.

The grand prize is a five-day, four-night photo trip in the spring of 2023 to the winning photographer's destination of choice: New York, London, Iceland, or Jamaica. The winner will also receive a one-year free subscription to Zenfolio's ProSuite plan . Besides the grand prize, the winner's photographs will be featured on CP Collectives' Instagram page and select entrants and their portfolios will be profiled on @cpcollectives and in PetaPixel articles this upcoming December, January, and February. (Selection for these features doesn't affect the odds of winning the grand prize.)

"As more and more professional photographers choose a .photography domain, it's becoming the differentiator among aspiring pros who want to clearly establish who they are and what they do," says Trang Nguyen, Identity Digital's VP, Vertical Growth. "Our goal is to provide photographers with the most authentic and relevant domain names to express their digital identities. We can empower them to make every word count and express who they are from the very first impression – before and after the dot."

Michael Zhang, publisher of PetaPixel, comments, "A digital presence is essential for aspiring photographers working to elevate their brands and showcase their art. A .photography domain is a great way to increase visibility online and reaffirm commitment to their craft. We're excited to partner with Identity Digital and CP Collectives on this great opportunity for them to grow their skills, portfolio, and business."

"It's great to partner with Identify Digital to give one lucky photographer this amazing opportunity to build an impressive portfolio and learn new skills that can help launch a professional career," Ian Harper, director at CP Collectives, adds.

Photographers can enter the 'Believe in What You're Building Giveaway' by Nov. 18, 2022, with their existing portfolios at buildyour.photography. There is no purchase or payment necessary to enter or win. Entry is open to legal residents of 50 United States and Washington D.C. who are at least age 18 upon entry. To enter: (i) submit a completed entry using the online form provided at buildyour.photography and (ii) agree to these Official Rules. The winner will be announced on November 30, 2022.

About PetaPixel

Established in May of 2009, PetaPixel is a leading publication covering the wonderful world of photography. PetaPixel's mission is to inform, educate, and inspire in all things photography-related. For more information, please visit PetaPixel .

About CP Collectives

CP Collectives is the community behind the creative agency CP Creatives. CP Creatives started in 2016 and produces work for hotels, brands, and destinations around the world. For more information, please visit cpcreatives.com .

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs such as .live, .technology, and .restaurant, Identity Digital operates around 25 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, they enable customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com . Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.

