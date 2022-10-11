CSL Plasma Expands in California with New Donation Centers to Collect Life-Saving Plasma

New Centers in Stockton and Hayward join other CSL Plasma locations in California to help meet growing demand for medicines derived from plasma

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Plasma, the plasma collection business of global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring, today announced the opening of additional plasma collection centers in Stockton and Hayward, California, bringing the number of CSL Plasma donation centers in the state to five. A sixth center in Citrus Heights is set to open in summer 2023.

CSL Plasma Logo (PRNewsFoto/CSL Plasma Inc.) (PRNewswire)

CSL Plasma is one of the world's largest collectors of human plasma. Plasma is used to produce life-saving therapies that treat diseases such as primary immunodeficiency, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, hemophilia and other bleeding or neurological disorders. Plasma can also be used in the hospital or urgent care settings.

Annually, CSL Plasma contributes about $4 million or more per center to local economies in employee payroll and donor payments. The company also supports local communities through job creation, community recruitment and career growth, as well as builds long-term alliances to support local schools, non-profit organizations and small businesses. On average, each CSL Plasma center employs a staff of approximately 60 people and hires local contractors for maintenance and other needs.

"CSL Plasma is proud to be a vital part of the communities where employees and plasma donors live and work," said Amanda Kitchen, Division Director, New Center Operations, CSL Plasma. "We're excited to continue our expansion on the West Coast and look forward to positively contributing to the local communities, as we have done throughout the country and beyond."

"CSL Plasma has grown its U.S. center network throughout the country recognizing the critical and ongoing need for plasma donations to help people affected by rare and serious diseases," said Walter Charles, Senior Vice President and General Manager, CSL Plasma. "California remains a key state in our effort to continue collecting life-saving plasma that helps patients in more than 100 countries."

CSL Plasma has more than 325 donation centers around the world, including these recently opened locations in California:

26905 Mission Boulevard, Hayward

8 N Euclid Ave., Suite 8-10, National City

2008 N. Riverside, Rialto

4135 Chicago Ave, Riverside

29 E. March Lane, Stockton

Plasma is a straw-colored liquid that carries red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. The proteins, antibodies, clotting factors and other nutrients in it also make plasma useful in treating those suffering from trauma, shock, burns or other emergencies that could happen to any individual.

To donate at a CSL Plasma collection center, donors must be in good health, between the ages of 18 and 74, weigh at least 110 pounds, have no new tattoos or piercings within the last four months, meet eligibility and screening requirements. and have valid identification and a permanent address. To learn more about donating plasma and find a local CSL Plasma Center, visit www.cslplasma.com.

About CSL Plasma

CSL Plasma operates one of the world's largest and most sophisticated plasma collection networks, with more than 300 plasma collection centers in the U.S., Europe and China. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CSL Plasma is a subsidiary of CSL Behring, a global biotherapeutics company and a member of the CSL Group of companies. Plasma collected at CSL Plasma facilities is used by CSL Behring for the sole purpose of manufacturing lifesaving plasma-derived therapies for people in more than 100 countries. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX: CSL; USOTC: CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 30,000 people. For more information about CSL Plasma visit, www.cslplasma.com.

