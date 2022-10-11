AXS ART Art Basel Edition Unveils UNPRECEDENTED: WHERE LAW AND ART CONVERGE

An Art Exhibit of Works by Attorneys - Artists

Opening Reception November 15th, 2022 from 6-9pm

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS ART Art Basel Edition is pleased to announce the opening of UNPRECEDENTED: WHERE LAW AND ART CONVERGE, featuring paintings by a group of 5 artists who are also lawyers: Emi Subotovsky, Faith Kohler, Sam Kimberle, Sam Kramer and Vincent Rongione.

Is there a simple or complex interface between law and art? Which elements mix, and which are consciously or unconsciously omitted? For some, the influence of law on our work as artists is subtle, a mere hint of where we come from, expressed in the freedom of creation without adversity or structure. For others, that influence is readily apparent where we leverage art to advocate, protest or persuade. No matter the style, the medium or substrate, the attorney as artist has the freedom to bring law and art together in unique, unprecedented ways.

The exhibit is sponsored by AXS LAW Group and donations are encouraged to benefit Legal Services of Greater Miami – a nonprofit law firm promoting access to justice and economic opportunity through free legal advocacy. Additionally, a percentage of art sales generated will be donated to Legal Services of Greater Miami.

UNPRECEDENTED: WHERE LAW AND ART CONVERGE will be on display by appointment only from November 15th, 2022 to January 31st, 2023. An Opening Reception will be held on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 from 6-9pm. To RSVP, email: rsvp@axslawgroup.com. For more information or to schedule a viewing, call 305-297-1878 or email: asxart@axslawgroup.com.

AXS ART partners with local artists and organizes events to showcase the artists' works. AXS LAW Group and its attorneys believe in the importance of supporting and protecting the local Miami artistic community, its programs, and events. The firm is also committed to ensuring that local artists receive access to dedicated legal advice and representation.

AXS LAW Group is a Miami based litigation law firm located in Wynwood dedicated to providing practical and comprehensive solutions to complex matters. For more information, visit http://axslawgroup.com/.

Legal Services of Greater Miami is the largest provider of broad-based civil legal services for the low-income residents of Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. In any given year, Legal Services provides services which benefits almost 20,000 vulnerable members of our community who have nowhere else to turn for help – women, children, seniors, veterans returning from combat, people with disabilities, low wage workers and people experiencing homelessness--who have problems in the areas of tenants' rights, homeownership, health and income maintenance, employment, special education, tax, and consumer rights.

