PARAMOUNT+, NICKELODEON AND HASBRO'S ENTERTAINMENT ONE DEBUT OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ORIGINAL ANIMATED SERIES "TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK" AT NEW YORK COMIC CON 2022

PARAMOUNT+, NICKELODEON AND HASBRO'S ENTERTAINMENT ONE DEBUT OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ORIGINAL ANIMATED SERIES "TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK" AT NEW YORK COMIC CON 2022

Joining the Voice Cast are Nolan North, Michael T Downey, Marc Evan Jackson, Sean Kenin Reyes, Nicole Dubuc, Martha Marion, Kari Wahlgren, and Daran Norris

Share it: @Nickelodeon @ParamountPlus @Hasbro

Click HERE to embed the trailer.

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount+, Nickelodeon and Hasbro's Entertainment One (eOne) today revealed the official trailer for the upcoming original animated series TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK, which will debut the first 10 episodes of its premiere season in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, Nov. 11, on Paramount+. TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK will also debut overseas beginning in November on Paramount+, where the service is available, and on Nickelodeon channels around the world. The trailer debuted in a panel at New York Comic Con 2022 where fans gathered to hear from voice cast members Diedrich Bader (Mandroid), Sydney Mikayla (Robby Malto), Zion Broadnax (Mo Malto), Cissy Jones (Elita-1), co-executive producer Dale Malinowski and executive producer Ant Ward.

Paramount and Transformers Logo (PRNewswire)

Also announced today is an all-star lineup of additional voice talent for TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK:

Nolan North ("Rick and Morty") as Swindle and Hardtop – Swindle and Hardtop are Decepticon brothers and professional mischief makers. Swindle is the brains, a wheeler and dealer always looking to take advantage of a situation, and Hardtop is the muscle, an experienced tracker and an expert shot.



Michael T Downey ( Chicago Fire ) as Wheeljack – Wheeljack is a resourceful mechanic and experienced scientist Autobot who spends his time working out the kinks of his most recent invention.



Marc Evan Jackson ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") as Agent Schloder – Agent Schloder is a hard-nosed G.H.O.S.T. operative on a mission to climb the corporate ladder to the executive suite where his sister comfortably sits.



Sean Kenin Reyes ("Pokemon") as Soundwave – A Con of few words, Soundwave maintains a cold exterior by choosing to express himself through his fists.



Nicole Dubuc (" Young Justice ") as Skywarp and Nova Storm – Skywarp and Nova Storm were partners on an elite squad of Decepticons with jet alt-modes called Seekers. They've been displaced after the end of the war and are doing whatever they must to survive.



Martha Marion ("The Wave") as Arcee – Arcee has been an Autobot for millions of years, and she's collected a wealth of experience along the way. Being on the smaller side for a bot, Arcee proves that being undersized has its own advantages.



Kari Wahlgren (STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS) as Executive Agent Croft – Intelligent, a master planner, and the woman pulling the strings of the Autobots, Croft has a far more nefarious scheme than any Decepticon.



Daran Norris ("The Fairly OddParents") as Mr. Smelt – Mr. Smelt is Witwicky Charter School's frustrated drama teacher, who will never surrender his dreams of starring on stage and screen.

The new voice actors join previously announced cast members: Sydney Mikayla (Robby Malto), Zion Broadnax (Morgan 'Mo' Malto), Benni Latham (Dot Malto), Jon Jon Briones (Alex Malto), Kathreen Khavari (Twitch), Zeno Robinson (Thrash), Danny Pudi (Bumblebee), Alan Tudyk (Optimus Prime), Rory McCann (Megatron), Cissy Jones (Elita-1) and Diedrich Bader (Mandroid).

The all-new animated series TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK introduces a new generation of Transformers robots--the first to be born on Earth--and together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they'll redefine what it means to be a family.

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK is created and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski ("Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles") and executive produced by Ant Ward ("Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"). The series is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation, Nickelodeon. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Mikiel Houser, Executive in Charge of Production and for eOne by Kari Rosenberg.

About TRANSFORMERS

The TRANSFORMERS brand is a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. Since 1984, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, TV shows, comic books, innovative toys, and digital media, bringing incredible "MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE" experiences to fans of all ages. The brand's enduring connection is made possible by its rich storytelling and characters: the heroic Autobots who seek to protect all life, and the evil Decepticons who seek to conquer the universe. The TRANSFORMERS brand is a Hasbro franchise.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) is a talent-driven independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. As part of global play and entertainment company Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), eOne's expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its extensive reach and scale, and a deep commitment to high-quality entertainment, eOne unlocks the power and value of creativity. eOne brings to market both original and existing content, sourcing IP from Hasbro's portfolio of 1500+ brands, and through a diversified network of creative partners and eOne companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nickelodeon