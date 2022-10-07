Soothe Partners With Woodhouse Spas To Support Franchise Growth

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Soothe, the leading marketplace for wellness, announced a new exclusive partnership with Woodhouse Spas, a high-end luxury day spa franchise that brings a resort experience to a neighborhood setting, to provide additional professional staff to Woodhouse franchise locations. Woodhouse Spas' 75+ locations across 22 states will now be able to offer available shifts to licensed massage, esthetician, cosmetology, and nail tech providers via the Soothe platform. This partnership will allow Woodhouse Spas to continue its rapid growth while maintaining a consistent, high-quality experience across their locations.

Soothe on-demand wellness app launches new skincare and beauty services. In addition to in-home massage therapy, Soothe now offers facials, haircuts, makeup services, and more. Soothe has also created a new membership model called SoothePass™ that makes it that much easier and affordable to make wellness a priority every month. (PRNewswire)

Providers will be able to accept shifts at their local Woodhouse Spa via the Soothe Pro app. Meanwhile, Woodhouse Spa management can continue to meet the growing needs of its clients and generate more income while maintaining its commitment to incredible customer service.

Recent data from the International Spa Association (ISPA) indicated that 58% of current spa-goers visited a spa for the first time ever in the past two years, and 39% of spa-goers reported that they visit the spa more often now than before the pandemic. Yet their 2022 U.S. Spa Industry Study estimated that there are currently 45,000 job vacancies across the spa industry, including 29,000 for massage therapist positions, compared to 17,310 massage therapist position vacancies in 2019.

"We're excited to be partnering with Woodhouse Spas to help them meet their high demand and help fill in the gaps in the labor market," said Soothe CEO, John Ellis. "Soothe's marketplace platform provides flexibility for licensed providers to work during the hours that best suit them while seamlessly allowing spa and hospitality businesses to reach a larger pool of talent and meet their customers' needs. It's a win-win for everyone."

"We're seeing an increased demand for our luxury services across the country," said Woodhouse Spa's COO, Susan Hern. "Being a part of Soothe's marketplace allows us to bolster our services and meet the needs of our clients in a more flexible way. The partnership allows us to continue providing dedicated spa teams so that each visit enhances the guest's well-being."

ABOUT SOOTHE

Soothe is the world's leading wellness marketplace connecting individual and corporate clients with wellness providers who meet their personalized needs through the Soothe app, Soothe Residential & Hospitality, and Soothe Corporate Wellness offerings. Soothe serves over 70 markets across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia. Schedule an appointment by downloading our app or visiting http://soothe.com.

About Woodhouse Spas: Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. With more than 75 spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experiences regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

Contact:

Jackie Zupsic

jzupsic@tuskstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Soothe