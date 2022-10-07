Parallaxes Capital Management Highlights Previously Terminated TRA of a Leading Consumer Packaged Foods and Beverage Company

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallaxes Capital Management ("Parallaxes") is an alternative asset manager and, since 2017, has raised four funds dedicated to Tax Receivable Agreements ("TRAs"). As the market leader in monetizing TRAs, Parallaxes is dedicated to increasing the visibility and transparency of TRAs which remain an often overlooked and misunderstood asset class. In the vein of creating greater visibility into the TRA ecosystem, Parallaxes is pleased to highlight a notable development in the market as Simply Good Foods Company ("Simply Good Foods") previously terminated its TRA.

Simply Good Foods disclosed that it paid $26.5 million to terminate its TRA liability, recognizing a gain of $1.5 million. The Simply Good Foods TRA provided for the payment of a portion of the net cash tax savings realized from certain tax attributes, including savings from (i) net operating losses, (ii) deductions from its IPO, (iii) depreciation deductions from the 2003 acquisition of Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., and (iv) alternative minimum tax credit carryforwards.

Parallaxes views TRAs, including the Simply Good Foods TRA, as a valuable tool to reduce certain moral hazard problems and informational asymmetry inherent in a company's public offering. TRAs help ensure that pre-IPO owners are economically aligned with new public shareholders and incentivize pre-IPO owners to pursue an IPO structure that provides the company with ongoing tax benefits. Parallaxes anticipates enhanced awareness and understanding of TRAs will drive increased market adoption.

