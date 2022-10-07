A1 Garage Door Service Announces Vertical Track 2022

Industry Experts to Provide Proven Strategies to Help Home Service Businesses Learn to Scale

PHOENIX, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service , a national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today the agenda and speaker lineup for Vertical Track 2022. The event, hosted by Tommy Mello , owner and operator of A1 Garage Door Service and author of the Home Service Millionaire, will be held Oct. 12-14 at Gila River Wild Horse Pass Resort. Vertical Track is the home service industry's leading conference to help build better, scalable companies.

Featured keynote speakers include:

Ken Goodrich - president and CEO at Goettl Air Conditioning - president and CEO at Goettl Air Conditioning

Joe Polish – founder at Genius Network – founder at Genius Network

Keith Mercurio - sr. director of executive success at ServiceTitan and founder/CEO at Ethical Influence Global - sr. director of executive success at ServiceTitan and founder/CEO at Ethical Influence Global

Lance Backmann - founder and president at 1SEO Digital Agency - founder and president at 1SEO Digital Agency

Michael Bernoff - founder at Human Communications Institute - founder at Human Communications Institute

Ellen Rohr - president at Zoom Drain - president at Zoom Drain

Jerry Isenhour - CEO at CVC Success Group - CEO at CVC Success Group

Chad Peterman - president and CEO at Peterman Brothers Heating, Cooling & Plumbing - president and CEO at Peterman Brothers Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Al Levi - consultant and CEO at The 7-Power Contractor - consultant and CEO at The 7-Power Contractor

Brandon Vaughn - founder and chief strategist at CONQUER - founder and chief strategist at CONQUER

"Vertical Track 2022 will focus on helping attendees realize their potential to not only continue to scale their business but also make important connections with leading experts in the home services industry," said Tommy Mello, owner and operator of A1 Garage Door Service. "Helping other service-based businesses succeed is a passion of mine. To be able to share this with other leaders to help grow our industries is a vital part of strengthening the communities in which we live and do business."

Additional speakers include:

Tyson Freeman - head of contractor advisory services at ServiceTitan - head of contractor advisory services at ServiceTitan

Tom Howard - VP of customer experience at ServiceTitan - VP of customer experience at ServiceTitan

Zac Garside - CEO at Power Selling Pros - CEO at Power Selling Pros

TJ Hartnett - business coach at Flywheel Coaching Group - business coach at Flywheel Coaching Group

Jim Klauck - president at Check A Pro - president at Check A Pro

Alisa Imperial - corporate training director at A1 Garage Door Service - corporate training director at A1 Garage Door Service

Travis Rackley - sales training manager at A1 Garage Door Service - sales training manager at A1 Garage Door Service

Vertical Track 2022 will help home service businesses such as garage door repair, roofing, HVAC, plumbing, electrical and flooring learn to scale their business with proven strategies from leading business experts.

To register or learn more about Vertical Track visit www.verticaltrack.com .

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 Garage Door Service, founded in 2007, is an established leader in the garage door service and sales industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, A1 Garage employs more than 500 team members in 30 markets and 16 states from coast-to-coast. Company revenue is projected to exceed $100 million in 2022. For more information, please visit www.a1garage.com or follow A1 on Facebook or LinkedIn.

