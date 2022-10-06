Knight Law Group Named One of "Best Places to Work"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knight Law Group has been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work SoCal 2022" by Best Companies Group.

The Best Companies annual ranking honors the best places to work in Southern California, and relies on a detailed, anonymous employee survey and an analysis of their responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary, benefits, and overall employee satisfaction.

"I want to thank all our employees who shared feedback that led to us receiving this award," said Angelo D'Agostino, Chief Human Resources Officer. "At Knight Law Group, we are always looking for ways to innovate, attract and retain talent in an ever-changing post-pandemic landscape. Listening to our employees is key! Creative work schedules, out-of-the box employee benefits and exciting team building off-sites continues to drive our incredible culture."

During the 2020-22 office closure, Knight Law maintained its excellent employee benefits, and recently added new ones, including across-the-board pay raises, increased cell phone stipends, pet insurance, and the adoption of a hybrid work model, with team members working in the office Tuesday through Thursday and working remotely Mondays and Fridays.

Since the May 2022 office reopening, Knight Law has organized special company trips to Dodger games and Universal Studios, and has provided weekly catered lunches and breakfasts for the entire firm.

"Especially after our re-opening this May, it's great to be recognized for how we have adjusted to the challenges of the past two years. I think this award shows how our hard-working Knights appreciate the innovations and adaptability we have brought to our workplace," said Leon Boyer, Chief Operating Officer.

Knight Law is proud to foster an inclusive, welcoming culture for our teams and potential future teammates, said Roger Kirnos, Managing Partner of Knight Law Group. "We are extremely pleased that our efforts over time to make our place the best possible environment for our employees has been recognized, and most of all are grateful for the spirit and dedication put in by the hard-working members of our firm."

About Knight Law Group: Knight Law Group is the preeminent California consumer rights law firm, specializing in the practice of Automotive Lemon Law. Knight Law Group has successfully handled cases against most major auto manufacturers and has received record settlements for its clients.

