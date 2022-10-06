Halloween Shoppers Favor DIY Creations Amid Rising Costs this Season

2022 Goodwill® Halloween Survey Reveals Halloween Retail Trends

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Goodwill Industries International's latest annual Halloween survey, four in five Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year (81%). Though many people plan to celebrate Halloween this year, more than three in five respondents to the Goodwill survey say that due to rising costs caused by inflation, they are more likely to create DIY Halloween costumes than purchase from a store. Additionally, 63% of adults are more likely to buy materials for DIY Halloween costumes or décor from thrift stores such as Goodwill to reduce costs.

Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Goodwill Industries International, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Goodwill Industries Internationa) (PRNewswire)

Aside from wearing a costume, the most popular ways people plan to celebrate include giving out candy to trick-or-treaters (47%), decorating their home (38%) and/or attending a party with family/friends (30%).

"Goodwill is a great place to shop for one-of-a-kind and affordable Halloween costumes and décor," said Onney Crawley, CMO of Goodwill Industries International. "We know many people may be reducing their Halloween spending due to rising costs, but shoppers can extend their dollars at Goodwill while also making a difference because their purchases go towards helping people build career skills and find good jobs".

This year's survey, which was administered by Big Village, also found that Goodwill stores top the list (89%) of favorite places to shop among those who prefer to look for materials for DIY costumes at thrift stores. Additionally, more than half of adults who prefer DIY costumes shop for costume materials at thrift stores such as Goodwill (56%).

The survey also found that two-thirds (66%) of adults who prefer DIY costumes say they or members of their household turn to social media and websites for DIY costume ideas and inspiration. YouTube (28%) and Pinterest (26%) are the top-cited social media platforms for DIY inspiration, followed by Facebook (23%), TikTok (20%) and Instagram (19%).

For more information and a fact sheet with additional Goodwill Halloween Survey results as well as to explore costume ideas and DIY décor and makeup tutorials, visit goodwill.org/Halloween.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 155 community-based, autonomous organizations in the U.S. and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. Goodwill industries International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides people with opportunities and support to empower themselves and thrive through training, development, and employment.

Local Goodwill organizations provide career navigation, skills training, job placement and other community-based services funded in part by selling donated clothing and household items in nearly 3,300 stores and at ShopGoodwill.com®. Some of the community-based programs local Goodwill organizations provide include English-language training, financial education, industry-recognized credentials, résumé preparation, and access to reliable transportation and childcare.

Last year, more than 1.1 million people received in-person career services, and hundreds of thousands of people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their job skills.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

ABOUT THE GOODWILL HALLOWEEN SURVEY

Big Village, an independent research organization, conducted the 2022 Goodwill Halloween survey between September 16 – 18, 2022. The online poll included a sample size of 1,008 self-selected adults, and responses were weighted by age, gender, geographic region, race, and education. This was done to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the total U.S. population over the age of 18. Since 2014, Goodwill Industries International and Big Village have worked together on Halloween-themed survey research.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International