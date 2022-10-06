GRAYBAR NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S 2022 LIST OF THE TOP 100 MOST LOVED WORKPLACES

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek today announced its annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, and Graybar was named to the prestigious list. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list is the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

Newsweek Names Graybar a Most Loved Workplace. (PRNewswire)

To compile the list, BPI surveyed more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The Top 100 list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"I am very proud that Graybar has been named one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022," said Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen M. Mazzarella. "This recognition is a testament to our employee ownership culture and the people whose innovative spirit, customer focus and shared values have made our company successful for so many years."

Companies on the Top 100 list were evaluated on a combination of factors, including employee survey responses, external data, and interviews with company officials. The employee survey measured employees' views about their future at the company, career achievement, alignment of values, culture of respect, and the level of collaboration in the workplace. In addition, companies were analyzed on factors such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

For the full Newsweek list of 2022's Most Loved Workplaces, please click here.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

