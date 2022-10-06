GIGABYTE Offers 5-Year Extended Warranty For New X670 Motherboards

TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of AMD AM5 X670 motherboards, GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces today that all customers in North America region purchasing new GIGABYTE and AORUS X670 motherboards will receive an automatic extended warranty. Expanding on the leading 3-year warranty, customers will receive an upgrade of an additional 2 years warranty for a total of 5 years.

GIGABYTE X670 motherboards have long been known for their Ultra Durable pedigree. Each motherboard is the culmination of several thousand hours of design and painstaking cooperation between several teams to produce the next generation of high performance hardware. In addition to quality components such as Japanese capacitors, multi-layer PCB design, and proprietary NanoCarbon coating on critical heat dissipating surfaces, GIGABYTE continues to push the envelope with innovative features, advancing the industry and setting a new standard.

With A New Era of AMD motherboards, GIGABYTE X670 motherboards incorporate next-gen ready features including DDR5, PCIe 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E, and 2.5 Gigabit which creates a premium platform for anyone upgrading an aging system or building their first PC. With lots of DIY friendly features, GIGABYTE encourages new players of the PC industry like the EZ-Latch design for PCIe add-in-cards and M.2 SSD storage which allows users to easily install and remove their hardware. The premium feature,Q-Flash Plus, which allows for quick BIOS updates without the need to install any other components, is typically reserved for only flagship models of motherboards but is a standard feature for the GIGABYTE X670 line.

Another upgrade to the user experience is the new and improved GIGABYTE Control Center. This intuitive and integrated platform will automatically detect GIGABYTE hardware and provide one centralized location for users to monitor their system status and customize their hardware settings such as - RGB Fusion customizable LED lighting effects and Smart Fan 6 custom fan cooling curves. With this latest release, GCC will automatically pull the correct driver version for installed GIGABYTE hardware, ready to download with just a simple click.

For those that are looking at AMD X670 platform as their first step into becoming next-gen ready, GIGABYTE X670 provides an all-around excellent platform which provides exceptional power delivery and stability with rich features, making it the top choice for gamers everywhere. GIGABYTE X670 motherboards are now available on Newegg and Amazon .

*Note this announcement only applies to the North America region. Please check with your local office for program participation.

