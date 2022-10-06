Copysmith Announces Acquisition of Frase & Rytr, Launches Copyrytr

Acquisition cements leadership; strengthens offerings in the AI content marketing space

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copysmith , a leading provider of AI-powered marketing content and copywriting software has acquired Frase and Rytr , launching Copyrytr ; a collective of AI-powered content and SEO marketing solutions that support millions of creators worldwide.

Copyrytr (PRNewswire)

The Copyrytr partnership will create an offering of AI tools to serve every segment of the market.

This new strategic brand partnership will empower each product to continue to provide their customers industry-leading solutions, now aligned to accelerate collaboration and innovation in the AI content generation space.

"The world of AI content creation is going through exciting times. Over the last 24 months, millions of people have adopted our products and millions more across the entire space actively use various AI solutions to generate content. I believe it's only just the beginning," said Shegun Otulana, CEO of Copysmith. "That is why we have created Copyrytr. Our three brands allow us to have full coverage of all customer needs. The possibilities of the future drive our excitement and we appreciate all our customers and partners who are on this journey with us. We feel privileged to be at the forefront of what AI is making possible for our customers."

Copysmith is an AI copywriting platform for large marketing teams. It features integrations with Zapier, Google Docs and offers an API and bulk content generation.

"After five years growing Frase into a global brand in the SEO industry, we believe this was the perfect timing for us to join forces with Copysmith," said Tomas Ratia, CEO and Co-founder of Frase. "We look forward to continuing to build AI technologies that empower content creators around the world."

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Frase is a leader in using AI to help marketers research, write and optimize high quality AI generated SEO content in minutes. The team brings years of expertise in AI and supports thousands of customers, including agencies and in-house marketing teams.

"We're thrilled at the prospect of working together to build the market leading AI writing platform that caters to the needs of individuals and businesses around the world," said Abhi Godara, CEO of Rytr. "From day one our vision was to bring content creation services under one roof and this partnership is a natural step in the evolution of the company. Shegun and Tommy have built highly successful brands in this space and share the same vision. We can't wait to join them in the journey and build delightful services for our customers."

Within a span of 18 months since launch, Rytr has become one of the most widely used AI writing apps globally and is now serving millions of creators around the world.

The Copyrytr partnership will drive accelerated product development and create an offering of AI tools to serve every segment of the market-- including freelancers, individuals, teams, agencies and large enterprises.

About Copysmith

Copysmith is AI-powered content creation software that supports large marketing teams to create great content at scale. We drive business growth by empowering enterprise and eCommerce teams to generate powerful and easily distributable marketing content that converts. For more information, visit https://copysmith.ai/ .

About Frase

Frase is the #1-rated AI Content tool on the market, with thousands of customers using powerful AI to research, write, and optimize better SEO content, faster. For more information, visit https://www.frase.io/ .

About Rytr

Rytr launched in April of 2021, and they haven't looked back since. Supporting millions of freelancers and small teams, their vision is to become the de facto, all-in-one writing assistant that will work across your whole writing workflow. For more information, visit https://rytr.me .

