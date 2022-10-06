Copper Mountain Mining Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces the appointment of Letitia Wong as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. Brad Bolger, who has very ably supported the transition and has now been appointed Senior Vice President, Finance.

"We are very pleased to appoint Letitia as Copper Mountain's CFO," commented Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President, and CEO. "Letitia has been a key member of our senior executive team with strong capital markets experience, strategic acumen, and financial strength. We look forward to the value that her skills can bring to the Company in this new role."

Ms. Wong was the Company's Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development and has been with Copper Mountain since 2018. Ms. Wong has nearly 20 years of experience in strategy, corporate development, strategic transactions including mergers & acquisitions, finance and investor relations in the mining industry. She was most recently Vice President, Corporate Development at Brio Gold Inc., which was acquired in May 2018. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia and is a CFA Charterholder.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year. Copper Mountain also has the 100% owned development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

