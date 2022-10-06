Cookie Plug Announces Key Change to Executive Lineup

Emerging cookie franchise reveals new Chief Executive Officer as brand gears up for national expansion

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookie Plug , the hottest new fresh-baked cookie company that combines graffiti, street art and hip-hop culture to create a unique twist on cookies, is proud to announce that Chief Development Officer, Chris Wyland, will transition into the role of Chief Executive Officer for the fast-growing cookie concept that is set on taking over the cookie industry.

(PRNewswire)

"It's a great honor and privilege to take on this leadership opportunity as we set our sights on the future of the brand," says Chris Wyland, CEO of Cookie Plug.

Wyland has been in the franchise industry for more than 20 years, working in development roles at nationally recognized brands, including Slim Chickens, Fransmart, Capriotti's Sandwich Shops and Fit Body Boot Camp. Since joining Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, he has led company growth endeavors that have included franchise sales, real estate, design, construction, marketing and technology.

"Since announcing our franchise opportunity just a few months ago, Cookie Plug has experienced massive success in franchise development," said Cookie Plug founder and Chief BMF, Erik Martinez. "Chris has played an integral role in navigating Cookie Plug down the long, ever changing road of franchising that will lead us to continuous success. It is without question that in his new role, Chris will continue to leverage his tremendous experience and industry knowledge to take Cookie Plug to new levels. While other brands are fighting to compete in the so-called 'cookie wars,' we continue to stand apart due to our preparation, one-of-a-kind experience and serving a unique twist on cookies."

Wyland also serves as an equity owner in Roll-Em-Up Taquitos and Bomb AF Brands. During his transition, he will still be committed to playing a supportive role in getting franchise partner stores opened and operating successfully.

"My time at Roll-Em-Up Taquitos has been nothing short of amazing," said Wyland. "In just a couple of years, we have expanded the company's footprint into several new states and markets. However, I recognize that my vision better aligns with Cookie Plug. It's refreshing to work with a founder in Erik, who is solely focused on follow through, strong communication, infrastructure, transparency and franchisee success. The Cookie Plug brand appeals to the masses by being uniquely authentic. What makes the brand great for franchisees is easy operations, the simplicity to deliver a consistent product to consumers, combined with a low labor and low cost of entry model."

Each Cookie Plug location offers 17 daily cookie flavors with names such as SnooperDoodle (snickerdoodle), Pixie Junkie (sugar cookie), Purple Haze (purple velvet), The Mac Daddy (white chocolate chip macadamia nut) and of course, the OG (chocolate chip). The Cookie Plug even has four carb-friendly keto flavors. In addition to its delicious cookies sold in store, Cookie Plug also offers cookie dough fundraising, catering, and free nationwide shipping. While the brand uses cannabis slang to name all of its cookies, Cookie Plug's cookies are 100% kid-friendly and do not contain any cannabis, THC or CBD.

Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Cookie Plug location ranges from $94,450 to $158,300.

For more information about the Cookie Plug franchising opportunity, please visit https://franchise.cookieplug.com/

About Cookie Plug

Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2022, Cookie Plug is a fresh-baked cookie company that combines graffiti, street art and hip-hop culture to create a unique twist on cookies. Each location has a colorful design, street art-themed graffiti on the walls and rap music blasting to create a vibe that is unmatched. Using only the finest ingredients, Cookie Plug offers 17 unique flavors at each location, Cookie Plug's cookies are 100% kid-friendly and do not contain any cannabis, THC or CBD. With 23 corporate locations currently open, 2 franchise locations open and 98 franchise units in development, Cookie Plug is actively seeking franchise partners across the country to meet its goal of signing 300 units by the end of 2022. While they encourage those with franchise experience to apply, Cookie Plug's easy-to-run concept is designed to accommodate first-time franchise partners as well. Above all else, Cookie Plug is looking for franchise partners who are passionate about the brand and its culture. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Cookie Plug location ranges from $94,450 to $158,300.

To learn more, please visit, https://cookieplug.com/

