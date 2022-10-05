PURE Property Management's Michael Catalano Named HousingWire Vanguard

Co-Founder and General Partner Recognized for Outstanding Leadership and Vision

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HousingWire (HW) announced today that Michael Catalano, co-founder and general partner at PURE Property Management , the fastest growing residential property management and technology company in the U.S., has been named a HW 2022 Vanguard. The award recognizes 100 c-level executives in the housing economy for their outstanding leadership, vital contributions to their companies, and the dynamic way they are changing the industry.

"The 2022 Vanguard honorees represent the housing economy's elite leaders who have made an unmistakable impact on the industry at-large and continue to drive growth and inspire their organizations," said HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. "With these leaders at the helm, companies are able to weather the current market to fight another day."

Frustrated by the complexity within a highly fragmented property management industry, Michael Catalano co-founded PURE Property Management with fintech pioneer Joseph Polverari in October 2020 with a vision to make renting a home a simple and satisfying experience for all, and at a scale never seen before. In two years, PURE Property Management has grown to manage over 20K single family residential properties across 23 states and achieved a $300 million valuation in its first 15 months of operating.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a HW Vanguard and to be associated with such an esteemed group of leaders in the housing industry," said Catalano. "We are excited to continue to scale our company with seasoned professionals and a collaborative culture of innovation focused on improving the residential renting experience for investors, residents, and property managers."

Catalano, a second generation property manager, has leveraged his 25+ years experience and network of longtime industry professionals to attract property management entrepreneurs to join PURE's mission to band together and build together. With the industry's only true seller-aligned model, PURE rapidly acquires independent property management companies, completing 55 transactions in its first two years of operating. It now counts over 2,000 years of combined property management experience within the company.

"The Vanguard award showcases the exemplary leaders in housing who are constantly innovating and evolving despite inevitable economic headwinds," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This year's honorees have proven to be laser-focused on the goals of their organizations, recognizing and seizing opportunities when they present themselves and refusing to settle for the status quo."

