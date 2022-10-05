HEATHER B. MOORE CHAMPIONS 3D JEWELRY TECHNOLOGY

Famed designer introduces online jewelry you can almost touch

CLEVELAND, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has been hard on everyone. In many ways, it forced us to give up making memories – ball games and movies with our families or going out to celebrate a birthday or an anniversary. That even included being able to shop for personalized gifts. We all know that a photo on a screen doesn't do a beautiful charm or a ring justice.

"I thought about that a lot," says jewelry designer Heather B. Moore. "On one hand, we all want to be safe. On the other hand, we don't want to stop recognizing and celebrating the people and the moments that give our lives meaning. How do you combine those extremes – making memories tactile and permanent while avoiding the risk of being in an enclosed space with many people? As with so many things, the answer turned out to be a new technology."

Moore's studio is introducing a new high-resolution platform for presenting and designing jewelry online, a process that begins by adding hand-crafted pieces at such high 3D resolution and with such mobility that, even looking at them on a phone, you can almost touch them.

"This technology is actually designed with mobile devices in mind," says Moore. "Once we get our stock pieces loaded, we'll add the ability to open and close carabiners, and so on. Then we'll move on to you designing your own personalized jewelry right on our site, as real and tactile as if you were holding them in your hand. All without ever having to walk into a store."

Always an innovator, Moore believes that 3D shopping is a game changer for online retailers and storefronts alike.

"Everyone is online," says Moore. "Everyone. Being able to present fine jewelry and other high-end products in a way that's like virtually touching them and holding them up to the light is what potential customers want."

ABOUT HEATHER B. MOORE: Heather B. Moore (HeatherBMoore.com) is the award-winning fine jewelry designer who first brought personalization to fine jewelry. Her namesake brand frequently appears in publications such as Vogue, Town & Country, and Robb Report, and is made in the USA and based in Cleveland, Ohio. Every piece is handmade to the customer's specifications.

