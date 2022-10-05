G FUEL Celebrates 25 Years of "Fallout" with New Flavor, G FUEL Nuka Cola® Quantum!

Pre-order your G FUEL Nuka Cola® Quantum Collector's Box at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of 25 years of wandering The Wastelands in the iconic Fallout® series, G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced its new flavor, G FUEL Nuka Cola® Quantum, is available for pre-order now at GFUEL.com! Nuka Cola® Quantum will be available as a Limited-Edition Metal Collector's Box, featuring a 40-serving Energy Tub and an exclusive Fallout® Shaker Cup!

"Following total nuclear annihilation…The rebuilding of this great nation of ours may fall to you!" That is why G FUEL is introducing a brand-new item as you roam The Wastelands! It's not just vicious gangs of Raiders that will try and rob you of your belongings, Vault Dweller. Feral Ghouls and Super Mutants are sure to give chase! Keep up your energy, endurance, focus and reaction time with this new shakable energy drink, G FUEL Nuka Cola® Quantum!

In addition to including a special metal Collector's Box, this bundle features an exclusive Fallout® Shaker Cup with a glow-in-the-dark insert.

G FUEL Nuka Cola® Quantum is sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. Be sure you purify your water for any nasty contaminates and then shake up this fresh concoction of fruits of the past, coconut, lemon & lime, pineapple and berry!

"We know all of the Vault Dwellers out there want to stay energized and refreshed while wandering The Wastelands, so we were excited to bring Nuka Cola Quantum from the Fallout universe to ours," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "It's been phenomenal working alongside Bethesda Game Studios to create an amazing, stat-boosting new flavor to celebrate 25 years of Fallout!"

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Summit1G, xQc, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company, and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios is the award-winning development team known around the world for its ground-breaking work on The Elder Scrolls series and the Fallout series. Creators of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion®, the 2006 'Game of the Year'; Fallout® 3, the 2008 'Game of the Year'; The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim®, the 2011 'Game of the Year'; Fallout® 4, the winner of more than 200 "Best Of" awards including the 2016 BAFTA and 2016 D.I.C.E. Game of the Year; and Fallout Shelter™, the award-winning mobile game with more than 100 million users. Bethesda Game Studios has earned its reputation as one of the industry's most respected and accomplished game development studios. For more information on Bethesda Game Studios, visit www.bethesdagamestudios.com .

